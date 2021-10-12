CVB’s Randie Adam receives Ohio Travel Industry’s highest honor

The Ohio Travel Association announced that Randie Adam is the 2021 recipient of the Paul Sherlock Legend Award.

Adam is vice president, marketing & visitor experience for the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Paul Sherlock Legend in Ohio Travel Award is the Ohio travel industry's highest honor, recognizing one individual each year who exemplifies professional, personal and career excellence. This year's award was presented at the Ohio Travel Industry Leadership Dinner in Newark.





Adam has spent more than two decades as an Ohio tourism and convention advocate, and the past 14 as one of the CVB’s top destination marketers. She’s led marketing and promotion efforts for signature national events like the 2012 World Choir Games and the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. She oversaw the creation of the CVB’s Certified Tourism Ambassador Program, helping more than 1,300 convention and tourism colleagues formalize their advocacy of Cincinnati as one of the world’s great destinations.

Adam also helped re-establish the Visitor Center on Fountain Square, improving the visitor experience for more than 10,000 travelers each year and reinvigorating a community volunteer base of thousands of residents who run the Center and serve as a passionate welcomers. From overseeing the CVB’s digital properties and awareness-building promotional campaigns to effectively positioning the region among meeting planners and convention decision-makers, Adam is said to have been instrumental in Cincinnati’s emergence as a top travel destination.

“Randie Adam is a true advocate, cheerleader and strategic business builder for our convention and hospitality industry in the Cincinnati region,” said Julie Calvert, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Much of the growth our regional Cincinnati visitor economy experienced pre-COVID can be credited directly to Randie. And her steady leadership throughout the pandemic has positioned us for strong growth as we continue to emerge from it.”

Additionally, Ms. Adam is being recognized for advocating to successfully change Ohio law, allowing counties and municipalities to collect room tax for accommodations of less than five rooms.



“Randie Adam exemplifies the best in our industry,” said Melinda Huntley, executive director of the Ohio Travel Association. “We are proud to acknowledge her passion for and continual promotion of Ohio as a top destination.”

Adam serves as vice president of the Ohio Travel Association and has an active role with the board of the Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus.