CSO announces Chamber Players season details

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced details of the 2021-2022 season for its Chamber Players series.
This series is programmed by CSO members, performed in the intimacy of the Harry T. Wilks Studio at Music Hall.
CSO Chamber Players performances routinely sell out. Limited seats remain as of Oct. 17, based on subscription sales. Three-concert series: $105. Individual tickets, if available, go on sale Nov. 30.
The 2021-2022 season…
All concerts at 7:30 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall
Mozart, Beethoven & Piazzola
Feb. 11
- Mozart: Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio
- Astor Piazzola: “Libertango”
- Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso”
- Osvaldo Golijov: “Last Round”
“Beethoven in Springtime“
April 1
- Kodály: Duo for Violin & Cello, Op. 7
- Bartók: “Contrasts”
- Beethoven: Septet in E-Flat Major, Op. 20
Stravinsky’s “Soldier’s Tale“
May 6
- Mozart: String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat Major,
- Shostakovich: Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano,
- Morton Gould: Benny’s Gig and
- Stravinsky: L’Histoire du soldat Suite (“The Soldier’s Tale”)