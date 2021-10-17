CSO announces Chamber Players season details

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced details of the 2021-2022 season for its Chamber Players series.

This series is programmed by CSO members, performed in the intimacy of the Harry T. Wilks Studio at Music Hall.

CSO concertmaster Stefani Matsuo

CSO Chamber Players performances routinely sell out. Limited seats remain as of Oct. 17, based on subscription sales. Three-concert series: $105. Individual tickets, if available, go on sale Nov. 30.

www.cincinnatisymphony.org

The 2021-2022 season…

All concerts at 7:30 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall

Mozart, Beethoven & Piazzola

Molly Norcross, acting associate principal horn

Feb. 11

Mozart : Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio

: Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio Astor Piazzola : “Libertango”

: “Libertango” Beethoven : String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso”

: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso” Osvaldo Golijov: “Last Round”

“Beethoven in Springtime“

Martin Garcia, associate principal bassoon

April 1

Kodály : Duo for Violin & Cello, Op. 7

: Duo for Violin & Cello, Op. 7 Bartók : “Contrasts”

: “Contrasts” Beethoven: Septet in E-Flat Major, Op. 20

Stravinsky’s “Soldier’s Tale“

Charles Morey, acting associate concertmaster

May 6

Mozart: String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat Major,

String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Shostakovich : Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano,

: Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano, Morton Gould : Benny’s Gig and

: Benny’s Gig and Stravinsky: L’Histoire du soldat Suite (“The Soldier’s Tale”)