CSO announces Chamber Players season details

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced details of the 2021-2022 season for its Chamber Players series.

This series is programmed by CSO members, performed in the intimacy of the Harry T. Wilks Studio at Music Hall.

CSO concertmaster Stefani Matsuo

CSO Chamber Players performances routinely sell out. Limited seats remain as of Oct. 17, based on subscription sales. Three-concert series: $105. Individual tickets, if available, go on sale Nov. 30.

www.cincinnatisymphony.org

The 2021-2022 season…

All concerts at 7:30 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall

Mozart, Beethoven & Piazzola

Molly Norcross, acting associate principal horn

Feb. 11

  • Mozart: Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio
  • Astor Piazzola: “Libertango”
  • Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, “Serioso”
  • Osvaldo Golijov: “Last Round”

Beethoven in Springtime

Martin Garcia, associate principal bassoon  

April 1

  • Kodály: Duo for Violin & Cello, Op. 7
  • Bartók: “Contrasts”
  • Beethoven: Septet in E-Flat Major, Op. 20

Stravinsky’s “Soldier’s Tale

Charles Morey, acting associate concertmaster

May 6

  • Mozart: String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat Major,
  • Shostakovich: Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano,
  • Morton Gould: Benny’s Gig and
  • Stravinsky: L’Histoire du soldat Suite (“The Soldier’s Tale”)

