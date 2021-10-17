OTR Film Festival set to return; calling for submissions

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, presented by Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD), is set to return in the summer of 2022 and is now accepting submissions through Jan. 6.

The OTR Film Fest is known for bringing films from around the world for a celebration of diversity, inclusion and shared humanity. The festival official announcement party will take place in May, and the festival itself will run from Thursday through Sunday, July 7-10.

The OTR Film Fest is the nation’s first diversity film festival driven by people in the disability community, and is a platform for gaining understanding by seeing through another’s eyes.

“It is a movement about human connection,” said Molly Lyons, OTR International Film Festival director. “This event allows us to continue in our shared experiences – to grow, learn, and value one another.”

As in previous festivals, dozens of films never before shown in theaters or on TV will debut in venues in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine and select neighborhoods within Cincinnati. As varied as the films will be – crossing all forms and genres – the mission of each is the same: to engage and unite people.

“Film is a communal experience,” says TT Stern-Enzi, OTR International Film Festival artistic director. “Powerful stories are shared where audience members discover how they relate to those stories, and are able to learn from a completely different perspective. That’s what we hope to deliver at every screening, which include bold, provocative conversations with panelists after each showcase.”



https://filmfreeway.com/otrfilmfest