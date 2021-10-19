Culture FIX: Oct. 20-26

East Side. West Side. All around Downtown. I feel a song coming on. (Look it up, Kids.) So much to sing about this week. And to see, to eat and drink and … do!

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Keith Benjamin: “Weaving”

Art Academy of Cincinnati , intersecting exhibits | 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: Exhibits cross paths, as precious metals by Keith Benjamin (“Metal, a sabbatical exhibition”) and Anna Christine Sands (“Heavy Heavy, No Metals”) merge for three days with a new show of AAC students’ large format paintings. Both run through Friday.

artacademy.edu

Thursday, Oct. 21

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, Big Band Series | 7 p.m. The Redmoor, Mt. Lookout Square. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: The 17-piece big band is “Reunited” for the first time post-COVID, and CCJO artistic director Eric Lechliter premieres a newly commissioned suite of music to mark the occasion. Renowned vocalist Mandy Gaines joins in as the CCJO kicks off its 2021-22 season. Kudos to CCJO board member Doug Lillibridge for funding the commission.

cincinnatijazz.org

College-Conservatory of Music, “Xanadu” | 7:30 p.m. Patricia Corbett Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: The magic of the 1980s permeates this roller skating musical adventure about following your dreams. The story follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time: the first roller disco. Tickets start at $39. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. Runs thru Oct. 31.

ccm.uc.edu

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Basilica, Great Music in a Great Space | 7:30 p.m. 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-5354. DETAILS: Kicking off the return of this popular concert series, Voces8 is simply one of the very best vocal ensembles in the world. Darlings of YouTube and, again, live performance, these eight superb singers return to Cincinnati with their peerless artistry in both Renaissance classics and contemporary music. Not to be missed. Just listen above…

stpeterinchainscathedral.org

Friday, Oct. 22

Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, “Things That Go Bump in the Night” | 7 p.m. Covington Plaza Amphitheatre. 859-474-2811. DETAILS: Get into the Halloween spirit by joining in with these high school musical theater students as they, and other participants, share scary stories. Tickets $10. Sign up to tell your story; winner to receive $50.

caststages.org

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, “Wonderheads” | 5-8 p.m. 6936 Madisonville Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: Under the new-ish ownership of David Smith, this gallery is stretching its wings somewhat, beyond the traditional, figurative and landscapes for which it was known for many years. In addition to the expressionist works by Paul-Henri Bourguignon, Eisele is also conducting an online Fine Art Auction through Oct. 24. A two-fer for your weekend art sampling. “Wonderheads” will be around until Nov. 6.

eiselefineart.com

Heritage Bank Center, Michael Bublé | 8 p.m. 100 Broadway Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: As a longtime professional singer (“How long, Thom?” I’m not sayin’.), I’m occasionally asked who, among pop singers, I like best. Of active male singers, I would have to go with Mr. Bublé. No one else, for my money, possesses his bountiful quiver of accuracy, smooth line, phrasing and style – not to mention versatility. The only downside? A basketball/hockey arena? Oh, to be able to hear him in Music Hall or the Aronoff. Next time, perhaps…

heritagebankcenter.com

Saturday, Oct. 23

The BonBonerie, Opera Fest | 6-9 p.m. DETAILS: Food and beverage porn alert: In celebration of the release of their new Opera Cream Stout, a product of a new partnership with Platform Brewery, the bakery is hosting a party. This will feature live music, free samples, a raffle and giveaways. A VIP ticket for $10 will also include a draft pour of opera cream beer and more delicious treats. Special guests from Platform Beer Company will be present, as well as Ché Empanadas food truck and Daisy Jane’s Flower Truck with build-your-own-bouquets. Yum!

bonbonerie.com

Cincinnati Coffee Festival | Music Hall Ballroom. DETAILS: If you need some caffeine after your cake and beer coma, head to Music Hall. This year’s Coffee Festival will open with a special Platinum Buzz event happening Friday evening. Reportedly the Midwest’s largest coffee festival features latte art in action, live music and all kinds of tea, coffee and more. Two sessions per day: Saturday, 9 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., and then Sunday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A special 4 p.m. Coffee Lite session on Saturday offers the same access and vendor sampling without presentations or music.

cincinnaticoffeefestival.com

Cincinnati Pops, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: A great way to get your family in the Halloween spirit and introduce your kids to the experience of a live orchestra in Springer Auditorium. Costumes are encouraged, so you can try out yours before the main event next week. Repeats 2 p.m. Sunday.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Western Wildflife Corridor Art Show | 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Kirby Nature Center, 2 E. Main St., Addyston OH 45001. DETAILS: Come early to participate in the Fall Nature Walk at Kirby Nature Preserve at 10 a.m. or just come and enjoy the art. This show is part of the WWC Fall Foliage Fest, and will feature the work of five local artists: Sally Sisson Anderson, David Garza, Mary Perkins, Jessee Smith and Lori Vogel.

westernwildlifecorridor.org

Sunday, Oct. 24

Christ Church Cathedral, Cathedral Organ Dedicatory Recital | 7 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: A new organ is a big deal for any church, but HUGE for a congregation that wraps itself around its music program as much as Christ Church does. This multi-million dollar project disrupted services and other activities for several years. And this Sunday, organist David Higgs takes the new instrument on a musical journey spanning more than 400 years. No admission charge.

cincinnaticathedral.com

Scott Belck and the Jazz Orchestra

College-Conservatory of Music, Jazz Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Jazz is back at CCM, here via the big band in “Groove Shop,” showcasing the music of legendary bassist/composer/bandleader John Clayton. Scott Belck leads these young jazz lions.

ccm.uc.edu

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Cintrifuse, StartupCincy Week REvitalized | DETAILS: Panelists, speakers, keynotes, happy hours, networking, pitch competition, startup job fair. Runs through Oct. 29. See additional coverage from our October magazine.

startupcincy.com