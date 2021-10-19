TEDxCincinnatiWomen returns with MainStage event

Thursday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., NEW VENUE: Masonic Center Auditorium, Downtown

TEDxCincinnati is back and hosting its third annual TEDxCincinnatiWomen Main Stage Event. Performers and speakers will showcase a variety of topics including human connection, research on the gut, wellbeing, education, entertainment, new technology and community.

NOTE: The event has been re-located from Memorial Hall to the Masonic Center Auditorium to allow for more attendees and proper social distancing.

“I love connecting people and amplifying their stories,” said Executive Director Jami Lah. “TEDxCincinnati is an experience. It’s not only about the speakers. It’s about connection and innovation, too. We truly want guests to feel a connection to the things they are hearing and seeing at the show, and not just be observers.”



Speakers:

Dr. Theresa Alenghat is an associate professor in the Immunobiology Division of Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

is an associate professor in the Immunobiology Division of Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Louise Ashby was an actress and model who moved to Los Angeles to live her dream.

was an actress and model who moved to Los Angeles to live her dream. Kimberly Belew is a rapper, singer, songwriter and speaker.

is a rapper, singer, songwriter and speaker. Dr. Heather Chistensen is an associate professor in medical education at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

is an associate professor in medical education at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Maria Dunlap is founder of the Reviv Family Support Foundation, which offers services during a child’s medical journey.

is founder of the Reviv Family Support Foundation, which offers services during a child’s medical journey. Aimee Gardner is senior director, medical operations and director, Center for Simulation and Research at Children’s Hospital.

is senior director, medical operations and director, Center for Simulation and Research at Children’s Hospital. Nina Paul is a volunteer and leader in the nonprofit community.

is a volunteer and leader in the nonprofit community. Molly Wellman is one of Cincinnati’s best known mixologists and owner of Japps in Over-the-Rhine.

is one of Cincinnati’s best known mixologists and owner of Japps in Over-the-Rhine. Yvette Simpson served on Cincinnati City Council, was the first woman CEO at Democracy for America and is founder of Your Power Unlocked, a strategic consulting firm.

Performers:

Lauren Eylise’ s genre-defying music is categorized as eclectic-soul. She has opened for Patti Labelle, and was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

s genre-defying music is categorized as eclectic-soul. She has opened for Patti Labelle, and was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show. Revolution Dance Theatre is on a mission to tell marginalized stories, be a pipeline for Black & Brown talent and serve as a powerhouse for Black artistic excellence.

www.TEDxCincinnati.com