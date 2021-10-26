Danielle Minson tapped as Jewish Federation CEO

Interim tag removed in show of confidence for longtime officer

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati has named Danielle V. Minson as its new CEO.

Minson has been with the Federation system for 24 years, 19 of those in Cincinnati. She was named president and interim CEO in July. Prior to that, she was chief development officer and managing director. In that position, she transformed the organization’s revenue model from being solely focused on its annual campaign to multiple streams. These initiatives grew the federation from a $10 million to $20 million per year organization during a time when many counterparts nationwide reportedly have faced decreased revenue.

Danielle Minson

“As CEO, I am looking towards the future by building upon the existing strength of our past,” said Minson. “The Federation will play a critical role in strategic planning, mobilizing and convening resources to ensure a strong future ahead. I see three priorities I’d like for us to invest in: collaboration, philanthropic growth and deepening engagement.”

Some of that work has already begun with the Cincinnati 2030 initiative, with its goals of increasing engagement, creating greater access to services, and increasing education about antisemitism and Israel.

“From the start of my career, my aspiration and goal has been to be the leader of the Cincinnati Jewish Community. I have been thoughtful and strategic in gaining experience, learning new skill sets, and growing the talent around me to prepare myself for this opportunity.

“I am deeply committed to Cincinnati, our Jewish Community and our community’s vision of building a flourishing, inclusive Jewish community for all of us, and for future generations. As I have for the past 24 years, I will bring my full physical, mental, and emotional presence to this work.”

“Danielle’s passion and energy for this work are unmatched,” said Federation Board Chair Debbie Brant. “She’s this perfect balance of institutional knowledge, high intellect, and has the passion for the organization and the work, but she’s also able to think creatively about how to address the needs of the future.”

Minson joins 57 other women running the 146 Jewish Federations across North America, and is the first woman to run Cincinnati’s Federation in its 125-year history. “Many of the professionals working in the nonprofit and Jewish communal space are female and very few have leaders at the top who are role models,” said Minson. “With the landscape changing, we need young women to see other women leading.”

“It’s really exciting to me to have a female who has moved up the ranks and wants to continue to grow her career with the Federation,” said Brant. “Danielle and her wife Sally Schultz live, work, and play in this community – she knows just how special it is.”