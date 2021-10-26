UC Health ice rink returns to Fountain Square Nov. 1

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!“

3CDC is excited to announce the return of the UC Health Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, next Monday, Nov. 1.

Ice skating, and now bumper cars, have become a family-friendly tradition on Fountain Square each winter. The ice rink will open with COVID-19 procedures in place, including a timed reservation system and a lighter patron capacity on the ice.

Fountain Square will again be the only outdoor rink in the area, and is set to offer a unique Bumper Cars on Ice experience this fall and winter thanks to DBL Law, Decal Impressions, HGC Construction, and the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. Bumper Cars will operate alongside ice skating seven days a week with pre-season, holiday season, and post-season hours.

The ice rink will open on Monday, Nov. 1 with limited reservations and discounted pricing, followed by an opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 6 alongside the arrival of Cincinnati’s holiday tree. The ice rink will have programmed events throughout the season, including but not limited to, Light Up the Square, Downtown Dazzle, and a New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Earlier this year Fountain Square introduced a new full-service container bar, open daily. The container bar will remain open for the winter season, coinciding with ice rink hours and outfitted with heaters. The rink features 16 bumper cars; rental skates; a full-service concessions tent with hot and cold snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a 60’ WGU OHIO Warming Tent with viewing platform and benches.

www.myfountainsquare.com