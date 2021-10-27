La Soupe taps Rhinegeist director as first COO

La Soupe, Inc., a food rescue nonprofit organization located in Walnut Hills, announced today that Dennis Kramer-Wine has been hired as its first chief operating officer.

Kramer-Wine joins the La Soupe team after spending eight years at Rhinegeist Brewery. As one of the original founders of the brewery, Kramer-Wine helped grow the company from five employees to over 300 and expand its operations regionally.

Dennis Kramer-Wine

According to La Soupe Executive Director and Founder Suzy Deyoung, “We interviewed so many incredible candidates, a testimony to the great name La Soupe has established in our community. Our team is thrilled to welcome Dennis.”

Kramer-Wine will lead La Soupe’s multiple programs and staff members. Additionally, he will also help advocate for La Soupe’s mission in Cincinnati as the organization looks to help even more people experiencing food insecurity.

“I’m honored to be part of this phenomenal team that does such critical work for the city of Cincinnati,” said Kramer-Wine. “I’ve admired Suzy since seeing her discuss food waste on a discussion panel years ago, and after being invited to interview for this position, I became enamored with the remarkable group of people she’s surrounded herself with at La Soupe.”

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Kramer-Wine began working at Rhinegeist Brewery as the director of distribution in 2013. In this role, he grew their self distribution platform from a small operation in Over-the-Rhine to five states, resulting in the company becoming the largest self-distributing brewery in the United States.

In 2017, Kramer-Wine transitioned roles at Rhinegeist and was named the first director of culture. He was responsible for creating a leadership training curriculum for managers and supervisors, acknowledgement programs for their 300 employees, and also served as part of the strategic influence for the company.

La Soupe was founded as a nonprofit in 2014 by Chef Suzy Deyoung, a nationally renowned chef and restaurateur, to address food waste and food insecurity in the Cincinnati region. She created a unique chef-driven rescue, transform, and share model that aims to inspire, educate, and nourish those who experience hunger.

Since its inception, La Soupe has rescued more than 2 million pounds of food doomed for the dumpster and shared over 1.5 million servings with those experiencing food insecurity. The organization is now headquartered in Walnut Hills at 915 E. McMillan Street, having moved from Newtown, Ohio, in 2020.

www.lasoupe.org