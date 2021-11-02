Culture FIX: Nov. 3-9

As the nights creep in earlier beginning this weekend, maybe it’s best to fill up your dance card to ease the blow…? Options ahead…

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour: “The Civil War in Boone County” | 6:30p.m. via Zoom and Facebook live. 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: As a slave-holding county along the borderlands of the Ohio River, Boone County’s role in the Civil War was small, but complex. Bridget Striker, head of the Boone County Public Library’s history department will discuss key events and how local people were affected by the war.

bcmuseum.org

Thursday, Nov. 4

College-Conservatory of Music, “Once” | 7:30p.m. Cohen Family Studio Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Their unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. This Tony-award-winning musical was adapted from the 2007 film of the same title. Runs through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday. 2 p.m. and repeats next weekend.

ccm.uc.edu

New Life Executive Director Dana Saxton and event co-chair and board member Tricia Reynolds

New Life Furniture Bank, Party in the House | 5:30-8:30 High St. Design Studio, 1401 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Matt Knotts and Tricia Reynolds: co-chairs. Scaled-down version of New Life’s designer challenge, featuring well-known interior designers showing off their skills. Vote for your favorite design, bid on unique pieces and learn more about Cincinnati’s only furniture bank. Includes small bites by Jeff Thomas Catering, sips, and raffle items. Space is limited to 200 guests.

nlfurniture.org/party-in-the-house-2021

Skirball Museum, “A Portrait of Jewish Cincinnati” | 5:30 p.m. Hebrew Union College, 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: Part of the ongoing Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial, this exhibition features portraits of Cincinnati’s movers and shakers from the early 19th century to the present day, gleaned from the Skirball’s and other public and private collections, both local and national. Runs through Jan. 30.

huc.edu

Friday, Nov. 5

Kara Walker (American (b. 1969)), Snared, edition PP 3/4, 2013, lithograph, 11 1/4 x 8 1/2 in., Collection of Jordan D. Schnitzer, 2020.500, © Kara Walker

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Cut to the Quick” | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: A leading contemporary artist and MacArthur genius grant recipient, Kara Walker uses stark, highly contrasting images to re-examine archetypes from American history which continue to shape the structures of modern culture. This exhibit runs through Jan. 16.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Cincinnati Ballet, “King Arthur’s Camelot” | 8 p.m. Music Hall. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: With choreography by artistic director Victoria Morgan and a score by John Estacio, this work was commissioned by Cincinnati Ballet for its 50th season in 2014. Fitting that it should be included in Victoria’s farewell season. Four performances over the weekend: two evening, two matinée.

cballet.org

Michael McCaffrey: “A Sculptor and Painter”

Manifest Gallery, four new exhibits | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave. DETAILS: Opening of four new exhibits: “Misfits: Works That Don’t Conform,” “Signal: Signs, Symbols, Icons,” “Family Album: Paintings & Drawings by Michael McCaffrey” and “Epiphanies: Mixed Media & Alternative Processes.” Each one of these exhibits represents a broad number of artists from across the country. Preview these shows Thursday, at a ticketed reception, attend this public opening, or visit by Dec. 3.

manifestgallery.org/index.html

Mariemont Players, “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” | 7:30p.m. 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-684-1236. DETAILS: This story is of a southern Jewish family in 1939 as they prepare for Ballyhoo, the social event of the season, however, life takes several unexpected turns as the characters face where they come from and who they really are. Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 21.

mariemontplayers.com

Satruday, Nov. 6

Sylvia Rombis and Litsa Spanos of Art Design Consultants

ADC West, Art Comes Alive 2021 | 5-8 p.m. 1013 York St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: This is ADC’s “signature” event – a juried exhibit of art submitted from around the country. And also a chance, if you have not, to check out this expansive gallery space in the West End. Tickets: $100.

adcfineart.com

Ruthe Wyman: “Looking Up”

The Barn, “Intrinsic” | 1-4 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave. DETAILS: With so many events being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, Ruthe Wyman has been stockpiling works in her studio. Acrylics are the preferred medium for this Northern Kentucky resident. Continues through Nov. 17.

artatthebarn.org

Kindervelt of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Kraft Sale | 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati 45205. DETAILS: Krafts, baked goods,bean soup kits, games, raffle, split the pot. Free admission.

kindervelt.org/kindervelt-krafts

Krohn Conservatory, “Trains and Traditions, a Cincinnati Holiday” | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Another holiday tradition returns to full force – a tapestry of colorful poinsettias, charming garden railways and beautiful replicas of Cincinnati landmarks created out of “Botanical Architecture” by local artisans, Applied Imagination. Runs through Jan. 9.

cincinnatiparks.com/krohn

Sunday, Nov. 7

Organist Damin Spritzer

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, Organ Concert Series | 4 p.m. 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-1345. DETAILS: Following on the heels of Christ Church’s recent new organ dedication, this venerable series returns to in-person performance featuring the highly respected Damin Spritzer from Texas. Also available via live stream, but let’s face it – a church organ must be heard live to be fully appreciated, or to make your hair stand on end!

hydeparkchurch.org

Jennifer Koh

Linton Chamber Music, “Pure Bach” | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: In her first of two trips to the Queen City this season, Jennifer Koh displays one of her specialties – the challenging solo works of J.S. Bach. NOTE: There is no Monday encore of this concert, as with others in the series. For Koh’s return in March at the CSO, she will showcase a new violin concerto by Missy Mazzoli. Experience this fascinating performing artist at the top of her craft.

lintonmusic.org

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Renaissance Covington, Weeknights in the Westside | 3-7 p.m. Corner of MLK & Holman, Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: Next to last weeknight market of the season – open rain or shine. If Tuesday’s don’t work for you, the Saturday market in Covington runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

rcov.org

Cincinnati Playwrights Initiative, “Planting Grandma” | 7:30 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-ARTS. DETAILS: Carrying out their dying father’s final wishes unearths a complicated set of family dynamics. A reading of this new work by local author/playwright Liz Coley.

cincinnatiarts.org

Last chance…

Basketshop Gallery, “AETAS” | 3105 Harrison Ave. DETAILS: Erika Diehl’s exhibit is named after the Latin word for “time,” as in an age or era. This exhibition reflects the work she created during the pandemic as “a window into our complicated relationship with time.” Final day is Tuesday, Nov. 9.

basketshopgallery.com/index.html