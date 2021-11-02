Queen City Book Bank now open for donations

The Blue Manatee Literacy Project and the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati have partnered to create the Queen City Book Bank.
On Friday, Oct. 29 the Queen City Book Bank hosted their grand opening celebration and officially opened their doors in support of the Greater Cincinnati literacy community. The QCBB will serve as a resource hub to guarantee book access to the estimated 35,000 Greater Cincinnati K-6 students who lack consistent, if any, access to books and to provide supportive literacy programming.
The Scripps Howard Foundation and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Foundation have been early “Startup
Champions” of the QCBB, funding a generous combined total of $470,000 in support of the mission. The
QCBB’s mission is tro provide 10 books per year, every year, to students who otherwise would not have access.
At scale, the QCBB plans to distribute 350,000 books every year to underserved children to accelerate their
paths to become proficient readers.