United Way adds seven new board members

Seven new members from diverse backgrounds were recently appointed to United Way of Greater Cincinnati‘s board of directors:

According to UWGC CEO Moira Weir, “I look forward to their guidance as we help all families in Greater Cincinnati achieve economic well-being.”

“Meanwhile, I am extremely thankful to our outgoing board chair, Steve Shifman,” she said, “who provided incredible support and guidance during my first year on the job. Thankfully, he remains on our board and, along with incoming board chair Barbara Turner and vice chair Brian Hodgett, will be a valuable resource to me, United Way and our community.”

The following board members are retiring from the UWGC board:

Mary Miller, CEO of JANCOA Janitorial Services

Roni Luckenbill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Sean Rugless, president of The Katalyst Group

“While I will miss their regular contributions, I thank them for their support and am confident they will stay connected,” Weir said. “We couldn’t do this job without tremendous leadership from all of our board members. They help us navigate daily challenges and advocate for us throughout the community. They are invaluable.”

Full board roster