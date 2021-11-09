Culture FIX: Nov. 10-16

So many fantastic pianists, so little time… And beyond that, a corucopia of art, dance, theater and more. Immerse yourself…

Wednesday, Nov. 10

POSTPONED UNTIL MARCH 1 DUE TO AN ELBOW INJURY

Cincinnati Symphony, “Danil Trifonov in Recital” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Solo recitals in Music Hall are rare. I remember being thrilled by a young Luciano Pavarotti singing to a packed house in the late 1970s. Fittingly, Daniil Trifonov is a rare specimen among pianists, clearly considered one of the greats already, with decades of growth ahead. The program ranges from Poland to France to Russia to Germany, in music by Szymanowski, Debussy, Prokofiev and Brahms.

Young Professionals Choral Collective, “From Darkness into Light” | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-601-8699. DETAILS: This ensemble of young adult singers and artistic partner Heri et Hodie, a women’s early music ensemble, explore themes of light and dark, with light mapping and artistry from Cinci Illuminations and music ranging from Lativian folk music to Dolly Parton.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Signature Chefs Chair Daryl Hammett, Amazon Web Services

March of Dimes, Signature Chefs Auction | 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix, 812 Race St. DETAILS: Event chair: Daryl Hammett, global head of lead management and operations for Amazon Web Services. Emcee: Ashley Kirklen of WLWT TV. Tickets start at $100.

Xavier Music Series, Stephen Hough | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: And speaking of world’s best pianists in recital, our cup runeth over this week with back-to-back superstars. If you had plans to hear Danill Trifonov at Music Hall last night (and now have to wait until March), slide on over to Xavier for an intimate evening with a polymath. Not a word thrown around lightly, but it has been used by The Economist to describe the many facets of Hough’s brilliance, extending beyond the piano to his musical compositions, literary efforts and even visual art. But you should go simply to hear the man play his own music, along with Chopin, Schumann and 20th-century English composer Alan Rawsthorne.

Friday, Nov. 12

ArtsConnect, “Art Local” | 7-10 p.m. Centennial Barn, 110 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. DETAILS: Opening reception for this two-day show of works by artists from Springfield Twp. and surrounding neighborhoods. Light appetizers, live music, silent auction, a raffle and a “People’s Choice” award will fill the evening. Most of the artwork is available for sale. The gallery will reopen the next day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

CenterStage Players, “Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley” | 8 p.m. 1500 W Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. 513-558-4910. DETAILS: A sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennett continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as it’s unlikely heroine. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Nov. 21. Tickets $15.

Cincinnati Museum Center, “Holiday Junction” | DETAILS: The Duke Energy Holiday Trains are back for their 75th season. This exhibit features a northern lights display, lego displays of Disney, Marvel, DC Comics and Harry Potter worlds, and even a visit from Santa on Nov. 26. In addition to these festivities, the Omnimax is showing “Rocky Mountain Express,” the story of how a railroad was built within perilous yet beautiful terrain.

Cincinnati Music Theatre, “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” | 7:30 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: The role that made Terence Stamp a legend on screen. Having heard an interview last Friday with him and Terry Gross on “Fresh Air,” it makes me want to see this cult classic even more. What better way to bridge the gap between Halloween and Santa than Bernadette Bassenger and friends? Runs through Nov. 20.

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, “Exploring Loss and Creating New” | 5-9 p.m. 6936 Madisonville Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: New owner David Smith continues to spread his wings in interesting ways, such as these evocative ceramics by Aaron Kent. Combine your visit to the opening with dinner or a movie on Mariemont Square and you have the perfect Friday evening. Runs through Nov. 27.

Mutual Dance Theatre, “Pulp” and “Variations in a Brainstorm” | Mutual Arts Center, 8222 Monon Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45216 513-494-6526. DETAILS: It’s so great to see contemporary dance return, and have this one organization both create new works (such as these two) and present touring ensembles (such as January’s Phildanco). Unfortunately, for us, performances this weekend are SOLD OUT, but a few seats remain for Nov. 19 & 20. Don’t snooze.

Talbert House, Camp Possible | 7-10 p.m. The Phoenix – Grand Ballroom. DETAILS: Dinner, drinks, music, raffle, virtual auction in a safe and socially-distanced environment. Tickets: $125 ($75 for young professionals with code YP2021) and include two drinks, a plated dinner with salad, choice of protein, sides and dessert.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Cincinnati Poetry Slam, “Slam” | 5 p.m. Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. DETAILS: The season finale of DuWaup’s Poetry Slam that showcases artists from around Cincinnati, the Midwest and beyond. This event supports unity in the community by providing opportunities for poets, spoken word artists, community members and business owners to connect in a space where all feel welcome and supported. Tickets $30.

Cincinnati Symphony, “Gaffigan Conducts Mahler 4” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: James Gaffigan (No, not the comedian 😉 was named “one of the rising stars of his generation” by the New York Times. Could he be under consideration for the opening created by Louis Langrée’s recently announced departure? Only time will tell. In the meantime, here’s a chance to make your own evaluation and experience some luminous Mahler, featuring soprano Catherine Trottman. And the excellent CSO principal trumpet Robert Sullivan rounds out the program with Baroque concerto by Johann Baptist Georg Neruda. Repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired, An Afternoon With Matthew Whitaker | 2-5 p.m. The Metropolitan Club, Towers of River Center, 50 E Rivercenter Blvd # 1900, Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: Benefitting Clovernook Center’s award-winning Arts & Accessibility Initiative. Whitaker is a “musician who just happens to be blind,” he said. Pianist/organist/drummer/composer/arranger, this multi-talented artist has been dubbed one “to watch” by numerous publications. Here’s your chance to say, “I heard him before…” Tickets: $125, includes admission for one, hors d’oeuvres and refreshments; $200: Patron level – includes meet and greet with Whitaker, plus complimentary parking, listing in the program and more. Tell them Movers & Makers sent you…

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Choir, “Psalms Sung Blue” | 7:30 p.m. Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 859-431-6216.DETAILS: KSO music director James R. Cassidy is known for his creative programming and this is no exception, with a nod to Neil Diamond. He brings his band across the river to join forces with the excellent, fully-professional SPC Choir (including Yours Truly!) to tackle what may be the most virtuostic piece in the choral repertoire – Handel’s Dixit Dominus, written when the composer was only 22. Two late-romantic psalm settings by Zemlinsky and Bruckner create interesting contrast.

Tiger Lily Press, Local Ink | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. North Church, 4222 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. DETAILS: This one-day market features the work of regional print artists. Original etchings, screen prints, woodblocks, collagraphs, monoprints, letterpress, lithographs, and linocuts will be available, framed and unframed. All prints are limited edition, hand-made prints created by the exhibiting artists, not mass-produced copies. Prints, cards, artists’ books, journals, fine arts papers, fabric items, and other unique work will be available for purchase. And artists will be on site to discuss their work and printmaking processes. Free.

Wave Pool Gallery, “Composing and Collapsing” | Chase Melendez often builds inhabitable environments that play with line, angle and color – enticing the eye to consider space and how our bodies viscerally react to physical immersion. Lindsey Whittle is a multimedia action and craft-based artist. Together, the two have created a supportive and responsive series of site-specific works that provide a structural framework, with which viewers can creatively engage. Runs through Dec. 18.

Sunday, Nov. 14

4-Way String Quartet

Classical Revolution, “Playsgiving!” | 7:30 p.m. Listing Loon, 4124 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223 216-407-4194. DETAILS: A smorgasbord of high-quality, casual classical featuring the eclectic 4-Way Quartet, pianist/musical entrepreneur Brianna Matzke, pianist James Loughery and the clarinet/violin duo of Kate Kilgus and Alayne Wegner.

Monday, Nov. 15

The Barn, “Diana: Diamond & Pearl Exhibits” | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Loft, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: The Cherrywood Fabrics Traveling Quilt Exhibition returns to Mariemont. This year’s quilt-crafting challenge took inspiration from Diana, Princess of Wales, using a limited color palette of pink and white. All of the quilts are the same color, fabric, size and theme. On display through Nov. 29. While you’re there, check out Ruthe Wyman’s “Intrinsic” show, which closes on the 17th.

