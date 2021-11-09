Downtown organizations bring back FOUND – month-long holiday celebration

Downtown organizations 3CDC, AGAR, and partners present FOUND for second consecutive year

FOUND, a collection of holiday events aimed at bringing the community together in Cincinnati’s urban core, is set to return for a second year. FOUND and its experiential events celebrate the history of Cincinnati (founded in December 1788 as Losantiville), highlight the unique characteristics of each district in the urban core – from The Banks to the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine and Findlay Market – and help support the wide variety of eclectic small businesses and entrepreneurs that add vibrancy throughout our center city.

Andrew Salzbrun and Josh Heuser of AGAR.

Photo by Tina Gutierrez

3CDC’s Christy Samad

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back FOUND for a second year to help activate Downtown Cincinnati with holiday events and support the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our urban core,” said Christy Samad, senior VP of event management for 3CDC. “Like visiting the ice rink on Fountain Square, we hope FOUND becomes a holiday tradition for families throughout the whole Cincinnati region.”

FOUND’s events will be curated and carried out by AGAR and 3CDC, with support from various partners throughout the urban core, including the Haile Foundation, P&G, The Banks, and the Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce.

“Winter is the season of the Queen City’s founders,” said Andrew Salzbrun, managing partner at AGAR. “This is the season to honor the diversity of our community, a time to celebrate Cincinnati’s ongoing evolution and rediscover the city. We look forward to coming together, as one community, to enjoy all that our city has to offer. There is something for everyone to discover, experience, and enjoy this holiday season.”

FOUND pillar events include a kick-off concert, art installations, and a scavenger hunt. The series begins in late November and continues through early January.

Holiday Homecoming Concert

For the first time, FOUND will host a free concert at The Banks on Saturday, Nov. 20 as a lead-in to the month-long celebration. An evening of entertainment starts at 4 p.m. In a nod to the season of giving, FOUND will be partnering with Freestore Foodbank, and guests will be given opportunities to support their

holiday food drives.

Arin Ray with Special Guests Arin is signed to Interscope records. Arin’s Cincinnati roots run deep as a graduate of SCPA. His debut album is coming in 2022.

The Bright Light Social Hour (featuring Mia Carruthers) Led by Cincinnati music force Mia Carruthers this Austin, TX rock band is a Cincinnati favorite with shows at Mid-Point Music Festival and Bunbury.

Speed Walton Speed is Cincinnati’s most well-known hip-hop act. He is the winner of multiple Cincinnati Entertainment Awards.

The Heavy Hours The Heavy Hours will open the concert. These local favorites recorded their latest album with The Black Keys.



Founders’ Forest

Brought to you by P&G and Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Founders’ Forest will illuminate Imagination Alley, a recently renovated community space in the 1300 block of Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine, at dusk on Friday, Nov. 26. The public art installation will feature 50 lit trees and movie programming.

Windows of Wonder Just a few decades ago, Downtown Cincinnati’s storefronts were transformed into a holiday wonderland each year – from Shillito’s to Gidding-Jenny to Bromwell’s and countless others. FOUND has brought back a piece of this tradition with Windows of Wonder – a series of art installations in dozens of storefronts throughout the urban core. The visual holiday-scape launches at dusk on Friday, Nov. 26 in a layout that will encourage Downtown visitors to venture out and discover them all using a digital map.

Finding Losantiville

Finding Losantiville is a four-week-long city-wide scavenger hunt launching on Monday, Nov. 29. Each week, players will receive a text clue detailing challenges to complete throughout the city on a journey to find the Key to Losantiville. The participants who complete the tasks first each week will receive a prize. One lucky winner who completes all clues the fastest will win a $2,000 cash prize. Guests can visit FoundCincinnati.com for a digital map of every holiday experience in the city, as well as additional information on the FOUND pillar events.

