Fifth Third and Greater Cincinnati Foundation partner on Giving with Purpose

Fifth Third Private Bank, a division of Fifth Third Bank, N.A., and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation have launched Giving with Purpose. This co-branded, donor-advised fund offering promises to bring clients a best-in-class experience that also maximizes their charitable impact on the community.

Fifth Third Private Bank and GCF believe it is in the best interest of the region to come together and help clients build charitable assets to impact area lives.

Ellen Katz

Tim Elsbrock

“We are excited to bring the best of both our organizations to our clients and community,” said Fifth Third Greater Cincinnati Region President Tim Elsbrock. “With more than 160 years of experience providing trusted advice to individuals and families, we are excited to leverage this unique agreement to provide additional philanthropic solutions to our clients.”

Since 1963, when Fifth Third Bank was one of the trustee banks that formed the GCF, there has been a long relationship of serving the community together. Today, the enhanced offering provides opportunities to expand philanthropic reach. Giving with Purpose brings Fifth Third Private Bank clients simplicity and flexibility to streamline the administration of philanthropic planning, immediate tax income benefits and an opportunity to play an active role in targeted grant recommendations, among others.

“Fifth Third Bank and GCF share a commitment of making our region vibrant and equitable for everyone,” said GCF President and CEO Ellen Katz. “We are excited to work together to connect charitable people with local impactful giving opportunities,”

This relationship will reportedly leverage Fifth Third Bank’s principle of putting the client at the center and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s principle of connecting people with purpose through partnership, collaboration and generosity to ensure the greatest good for the Greater Cincinnati region.

The Giving with Purpose offiering stands separate from the Fifth Third Foundation, which supports worthy causes in the areas of health, human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

53.com

gcfdn.org