Interact for Health selects new president and CEO

Interact for Health has selected Kate Schroder as its new president and CEO. Currently serving as interim chief strategy officer at the Health Collaborative, Shroeder will start at Interact for Health on Jan. 1.

“Kate has a mix of skills and experiences that will greatly benefit the mission of Interact for Health to make Greater Cincinnati one of the healthiest regions in the country,” said Rick Williams, IFH board chair. “Through her recent work on the COVID-19 regional response, she has built strong working relationships with local health care and public health leaders. Her previous work with the Clinton Health Access Initiative—especially her work creating health care access in Zambia and South Africa—gave Kate a strong background in public health, health access and health equity, and working relationships with national foundations—all important to the work of Interact for Health going forward.”

Kate Schroeder

A native of Cincinnati, Schroder has experience leading health initiatives locally and internationally. In her current role with the Health Collaborative, Schroder oversees an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination throughout 14 counties in Greater Cincinnati and to address disparities in vaccination rates. In recent months, she has also taken on strategic planning duties for the Health Collaborative, engaging its board, regional health leaders and other key stakeholders. Since 2016, Schroder has served on the Cincinnati Board of Health.

In 2020, Schroder was a candidate for Congress in Ohio’s 1st District and for 12 years before that, she held various leadership roles with the Clinton Health Access Initiative, a 1,400-person organization spanning 35 countries.

Interact for Health selected Schroder after a national search following Dr. O’dell Owens’ retirement in March 2021.

A three-person executive team – Christine Bennett, Ross Meyer and Patricia Ruwe – led the organization during the transition and will continue to do so until Schroder starts in January.

In her new position, Schroder will oversee a staff of 21 and annual investments of more than $7 million to support the community via grant making, community research and evaluation, and education. Working with Interact for Health’s Board, Schroder will also help manage the foundation’s charitable endowment, currently valued at more than $260 million.

“Interact for Health has a tremendous opportunity to build on its strong legacy and to further advance health outcomes – and health equity – in the Greater Cincinnati region,” said Schroder. “Now more than ever, partners have come together across the community to respond to the pandemic. I am excited to help build on that platform to align resources and strengthen partnerships that will move the needle on some of our most pressing health challenges, including racial disparities and mental health. I’m humbled by the challenge and opportunity ahead—and excited for what we can achieve together.”

In 2011, Schroder was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, an experience that she says helps to fuel her passion for improving health care – knowing firsthand what it feels like when one’s survival is dependent on access to treatment. She remains active in patient advocacy and helping to support research through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Schroder and her husband, John Juech, live in Cincinnati with their two children. She is active in community and civic affairs and has been serving on the Cincinnati Board of Health since 2016. In 2017, Schroder was named a WCPO Next Nine honoree, recognizing nine rising stars who are transforming the health care sector.