Redwood receives funding for therapy programs and facility updates

Redwood, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities, has received nearly $94,000 in grant funding to support the organization’s Therapeutic Intervention Program and to help complete renovations and other improvements to its Fort Mitchell campus.

Therapeutic Intervention Program:

The Jack J. Smith Jr. Charitable Trust has awarded $20,000 to support Redwood’s Therapeutic Intervention Program, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapy services, plus behavioral supports and Northern Kentucky’s only Assistive Technology Resource Center. Redwood currently provides therapeutic intervention to more than 280 adults and children.

Redwood Improvement Project:

The Charles H. Dater Foundation and the Andrew Jergens Foundation have granted $50,000 and $20,000, respectively, for the Redwood Improvement Project – renovations to the building such as program room improvements, new flooring, replacing windows, and furnishings.

Redwood Kitchen Improvements:

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels awarded $3,870 toward the purchase of a convection oven for the facility’s kitchen. Redwood serves meals to approximately 200 people per day.

Executive Director Sharon Fusco

“We are grateful for the support of funders like these that allow Redwood to continue to provide innovative and quality care to hundreds of clients and their families,” said Sharon Fusco, CEO for Redwood. “Redwood envisions a world where people with distinct abilities are empowered to grow their abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright. These funds allow us to continue our work to bring that vision to life in our community.”

Since its founding in 1953, Redwood has guided children and adults with multiple and severe disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives, by providing enriching educational, therapeutic and vocational services.

redwoodnky.org