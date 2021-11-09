Wine Festival names new executive director

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival has named Brad Huberman as its new executive director. Huberman brings more than 20 years of comprehensive leadership experience spanning not-for-profit, corporate, start-up and arts organizations. He is said to bring a “fresh perspective and strategic acumen” that will usher the world-renowned, annual festival into its 31st year of giving back to the community.

Brad Huberman

Huberman’s background includes launching a groundbreaking start-up, development and fundraising, volunteer and program management, and business and executive leadership.

He spent 10 years with the American Sign Museum, first as its managing director before being promoted to executive director in 2019. In these roles, he worked alongside his volunteer and staff teams to grow the museum’s visibility significantly. He led the museum’s daily operations, championed museum partnerships, implemented its facility rental program and generated new revenue streams, while increasing awareness through public relations and marketing. He also co-led the museum’s transition into a new facility.

Before his time with the museum, Huberman served as development manager for the Cincinnati Ballet where he primarily developed and managed sponsorships. Brad’s earlier career highlights include his ownership of a retail startup, leading the operations of a multi-million-dollar wholesale distributor as vice president and administrating a nonprofit biomedical research institute at the University of Louisville.

“We are ecstatic to have Brad oversee and lead our beloved wine festival,” said Connie Wiles, Wine Festival board president. “His strategic and empathetic approach to leading teams and events coupled with his knack for building community partnerships will be valuable assets and key to the festival’s continued success.”

“Cincinnati has such a passion for giving back. And combining the Queen City’s overall philosophy of generosity with wine, it’s a win-win situation,” Huberman said. “I’m passionate about building and creating new relationships, giving structure to chaos, doing things in new ways and being a catalyst because it gives me a chance to make a positive impact on our community. One of the most exciting things about the wine festival to me is that not only is the festival a charitable organization itself, but its objective is to fundraise for and support other charitable organizations at the same time.”

The wine festival is comprised of five, prominent annual events: an international wine competition, winery dinner series, grand tastings, and a charity auction and luncheon, all held typically held in March each year. The organization has raised and donated more than $6.2 million dollars to local nonprofits since it was founded in 1991. The next wine festival is set for March 3-5.

winefestival.com