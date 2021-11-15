‘Sisters of Legacy’ art exhibit presented by the Friends of Music Hall

For ten years, Friends of Music Hall’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ has entertained crowds with its stirring rendition of holiday favorites. This year, the event brings together art and music with its focus on the power of community engagement.

Jelani Eddington at the Mighty Wurlitzer

Renowned international visual artist, author, and arts educator, Annie Ruth, will reveal “Sisters of Legacy,” a large, original piece of mixed-media art inspired by the Black female performers of Music Hall’s past. According to Ruth, “The work will focus on Music Hall as the central element and highlight African American performers and imagery including Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Mamie Smith, Leontyne Price, and Marian Anderson.”

The privately funded project was conceived of and supported by FMH board member Holly Brians Ragusa, and Cincinnati-based entrepreneurs and art collectors, Tarita Preston and Chris Powell.

In addition to enjoying the jingling bells of the Mighty Wurlitzer and the long-awaited artwork reveal, attendees will be treated to:

A holiday favorite, Evans Mirageas , Cincinnati Opera’s Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director, as host.

, Cincinnati Opera’s Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director, as host. Award-winning organist Jelani Eddington .

. Young dancers from the Otto M. Budig Cincinnati Ballet Academy in original choreography set to jazz arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” by Duke Ellington.

in original choreography set to jazz arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” by Duke Ellington. Soprano Victoria Okafor from Cincinnati Opera ’s “From a Sistah’s Point of View.”

from ’s “From a Sistah’s Point of View.” The soulful sounds of Avery Bargasse , contemporary music instructor and former recording star for The Wire.

, contemporary music instructor and former recording star for The Wire. And the compelling voices of Kenny Smith’s Peace & Serenity choir.

Buy your tickets now for “Happy Holidays with the Mighty Wurlitzer”

Dec. 10: Two performances: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

General admission: $32; Seniors, Students, Military and Groups: $27.