Cincinnati Arts Association begins using new health and verification app

The Cincinnati Arts Association has begun using the free health verification app Bindle at the Aronoff Center for the Arts and Cincinnati Music Hall.

The free app offers guests the opportunity to upload their full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test information prior to their event to generate a venue entry pass on their mobile device. Guests then will only need to show their entry pass at the venue, eliminating the need to carry paper verification and identification. There is no cost to guests to either download Bindle or create an entry pass.

CAA COO Todd Duesing

“We are pleased to offer this new health verification app at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall – at no cost to our ticket holders,” said Todd Duesing, VP and chief operating officer. “It is our hope that our guests will use this secure and efficient tool to simplify and expedite their entry into our venues. We are thrilled to raise the curtain again on an exceptional season at the Aronoff and Music Hall, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our audiences to enjoy our events.”

While the use of Bindle is not required, guests are encouraged to download the app, set up an account, and create their entry pass prior to arrival at the venue. Bindle does not require biometrics and no personal health information is shared with Bindle or the venue. Guests can safely store COVID-19 test results and vaccine records using Bindle’s military-grade encryption, keeping personal identity and health information strictly private. Bindle entry passes will be accepted at all events at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall.



More information on downloading and using Bindle can be found here.