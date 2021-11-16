Cincinnati Boychoir’s holiday performance to be shared online

The Cincinnati Boychoir returns to performing this holiday season and, for the first time, will present an online video premiere of the organization’s 2021 holiday performance, “December Showcase: Rhythm of Celebration.”

This year, Cincinnati Boychoir ensembles will celebrate the holiday traditions of different cultures and communities through song. The concert will feature compositions and arrangements by Britten, Hathaway, Milloy, and others, as well as guest collaborators from the Cincinnati area, including Queen City Sisters and Bi-Okoto Cultural Center.

Jason Alexander Holmes

“This concert is a hearty celebration of a return to choral singing, said Artistic Director Jason Alexander Holmes. “Our December showcase is a celebration of how diverse cultural and religious celebrations intersect to create a marvelous tapestry of light and joy for our community during this season. The boys are back, and we’re so happy to be part of your holiday celebration in this new and exciting way!”

This performance will be available online beginning Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. and through Dec. 26, midnight, and can be accessed via https://cincinnatiboychoir.anywhereseat.com. Suggested donation is $20. This event is the premiere of a recorded performance, and will include highlights from the Boychoir’s season.

This season is made possible with support from ArtsWave, The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, The Charles H. Dater Foundation, City of Cincinnati, The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, and Ohio Arts Council.

Cincinnati Boychoir is a choir for male-identifying youth of all musical abilities from across the Greater Cincinnati Region. Founded in 1965, the Boychoir is a teaching and performing organization that offers musical enrichment, performance and touring opportunities. The vocal ensembles are directed by professional music educators who teach a curriculum, not only of musical skills, but cultural appreciation, empathy, self-discipline, leadership, mentorship and a spirit of volunteerism.

https://cincinnatiboychoir.org