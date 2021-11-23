Gifts & Grants

Greater Cincinnati Foundation:

Greater Cincinnati Foundation awarded $440,500 in Vibrant Arts and Culture grants to 22 nonprofit organizations this year.

2021 Vibrant Arts and Culture Grantees:

, $25,000 for Arts & Culture in Cincinnati Public Schools Art Central Foundation, Inc. , $5,000 for Art Workshop Program

, $25,000 for New Monuments Behringer-Crawford Museum , $20,500 for Hispanic Culture Collaboration Project

, $25,000 for Eastern Neighborhoods Vibrant Community Plan Cincinnati Boychoir , $8,000 for Cincinnati Boychoir Project52: Festival Choir

, $25,000* for Cincinnati Music Accelerator Community Development Coordinator Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park , $25,000 for Playhouse Education Partnership (PEP)

, $10,000 for “The Cincinnati Strangler” a Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Commission from Playwright Isaiah Reaves Clifton Cultural Arts Center , $25,000 for Arts Around Uptown

, $10,000 for Girls Rock Cincinnati 2022 Programming ish Festival , $25,000 for King Records Legacy Concert & Community Workshops

, $22,000* for Emerging Black Artist Fellowship Mam-Luft and Company Dance, Inc. , $10,000 for Dance-Based Education and Outreach for Cincinnati Children

, $25,000 for Circus in the Parks Price Hill Will , $25,000 for MYCincinnati Expansion

, $25,000 for the Reintroducing PAR-Projects via Exhibitions and Outreach Revolution Dance Theatre , $25,000 for First, Full and For: ’21-’22 Season Support

, $25,000 for Bringing in an Outside and Completely BIPOC Creative Team and Cast for ‘The Wiz JR.” Visionaries + Voices , $25,000 for Visionaries + Voices (V+V) Teaching Artist Program (TAP)

, $25,000 for Visionaries + Voices (V+V) Teaching Artist Program (TAP) Young Professionals Choral Collective, $5,000 for Spring Awakening: Death, Life & Rebirth

These grants were made possible in part by the Gladys and Ralph Lazarus Education Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

*Grant amplified by the support of donors’ co-investment.

GCF also awarded $810,000 in Safety Net Grants to 18 regional nonprofit organizations. Providing a Safety Net funding focuses on investments that ensure vulnerable residents have access to basic needs.

2021 Safety Net Grantees:

: $50,000 for From Homeless to Home Caracole, Inc. : $50,000 for Caracole Housing Programs

: $50,000 for Food and Shelter for People Experiencing Homelessness Community Matters : $30,000 for The Opportunity Hub

: $50,000 for Expand Services for Adults Experiencing Homelessness Hope House Rescue Mission, Inc. : $50,000 for Emergency Shelter and Homeless Services

: $30,000 for Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati (IHNGC) Housing Support for Families Legal Aid Society of Cincinnati : $50,000 for Keeping Families Safe and Stable at Home

: $50,000 for Sheakley Center for Youth – Safety Net Lydia’s House Inc. : $15,000 for Housing and Support Services for Families in Crisis and Extreme Poverty

: $50,000 for Pro Bono Counseling Our Daily Bread : $30,000 for Soup Kitchen

: $50,000 for Lower Price Hill Thrives Affordable Housing Property Manager ProKids : $30,000 for Steps to Peace

: $50,000 for FSNH Emergency Assistance and Trauma Recovery Center Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Council of Northern Kentucky : $25,000 for Rent and Utility Assistance for Unserved Areas

: $50,000 for Permanent Supportive Housing Women’s Crisis Center : $50,000 for COVID Safe Shelter and Inclusive Mental Health Access

: $50,000 for COVID Safe Shelter and Inclusive Mental Health Access YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Inc.: $50,000 for Emergency Domestic Violence Shelter Program

Santa Maria Community Services announces outstanding gift

Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received a gift of $38,000 from Nehemiah Manufacturing. The gift is from the proceeds from Nehemiah Manufacturing’s 8th Annual Make a Difference Golf Classic held at Western Hills Country Club, and is being used in part for Santa Maria’s Youth Development Program.

5th row: Nehemiah’s Adam Lindsey and Nick Westerman. 4th row: Nehemiah’s Michael Kenning. 3rd row: Santa Maria’s H.A. Musser and Nehemiah’s Eli Livingston. 2nd row: Nehemiah’s Chris Lahni and Robin Marsh. Front row: Santa Maria’s Danny Burridge, Jessica Polzin, Ben Klayer, Nune Sargsyan and Nehemiah’s Dan Meyer

Santa Maria Community Services’ Youth Development Program provides Lower Price Hill youth ages 10-16 with the opportunity to partake in a life/social-emotional skills group while learning how to develop peaceful conflict resolution, peer resistance, youth safety, bullying prevention, self-management, and goal-directed behavior skills. family life.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of Nehemiah Manufacturing,” said H.A. Musser, Jr., president and CEO of Santa Maria Community Services. “This generous gift will have a direct impact on Lower Price Hill youth and will help us provide them with the support and hope they need to be successful.”

Grant awarded to help 1N5 combat schools mental health crisis

Local nonprofit 1N5 was awarded a grant of $10,000 by The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation to further its mission of promoting optimal mental health through education, awareness and stigma reduction. Grant funds will go specifically to the Building Resiliency in Youth program, a hands-on, in-school approach that provides mental health screening, analysis, and a customized and comprehensive plan to improve the mental health and mental health knowledge of students and educators.

Nancy Eigel-Miller

Since 2010 1N5 has been partnering with local schools and universities to normalize mental health and break down the barriers that prevent students from seeking help. Because every school has its own unique set of circumstances, no two school plans are identical. Long-term strategic plans are created by implementing evidence-based programs that include prevention, intervention, and postvention, all with proper mental health professional support in place for each school.

“We are working to get ahead of the mental health crisis by educating the younger population and the teachers who educate them. Equipping them with the necessary tools paves the way to incite real and meaningful change,” says Nancy Eigel-Miller, founder and executive director of 1N5. “We’re grateful to be awarded this grant by The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation and proud of our partnership with them.”

1N5 currently partners with 100 schools and six universities in Greater Cincinnati, with a goal to positively impact all schools in the region. The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation, a charitable trust founded in 2004, has a rich history of supporting organizations in the Tristate. The foundation is centered on supporting education, the community, and the arts.

www.1n5.org

www.elsasulefoundation.org