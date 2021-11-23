Washington Park Winter Market opens for holiday season

Winter Market at Washington Park

Photo courtesy Cincy Shirts

This holiday season, the law firm of Strauss Troy is bringing back a favorite festive shopping experience to the heart of Over-the-Rhine. The Winter Market at Washington Park will feature regional artisans and crafters in “cozy” huts. Vendors will vary from weekend to weekend.

Strauss Troy will partner with several local organizations to curate each weekend:

Porch presented by PPG Paints will offer full concessions including beer, wine and hot drinks. Sponsors include Strauss Troy, Cincy Shirts and Al. Neyer.