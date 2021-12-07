Anklan resigns as Chamber Orchestra director, joins UC Foundation

LeAnne Anklan has resigned from her position as executive director of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, effective Dec. 4. She will begin her new position as Senior Director, Integrated Marketing, UC Alumni Association for the UC Foundation on Dec. 6.

“It has been an honor to spend these past almost 10 years working for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra,” said Anklan. “I am incredibly proud of our metamorphosis into the Summermusik festival, and the excitement we have generated in the community.

“As a lifelong Bearcat, I am thrilled to be moving on to work for my Alma Mater. I believe I am leaving at the perfect time for someone to take the organization to the next level as they head toward the CCO’s 50th anniversary season in 2024.”

LeAnn Anklan

Eckart Preu

During Anklan’s tenure with the CCO, the orchestra transitioned from a standard nine-month season into the highly successful summer festival Summermusik in 2015. The orchestra also undertook a two-year search for a new music director, naming Eckart Preu as music director in October 2016.

“LeAnne has been an amazing colleague and friend,” Preu said. “With her deep understanding of the artistic vision of the CCO she has been a wonderful partner in creating inspiring programs and collaborations with many different arts organizations in Cincinnati.”

