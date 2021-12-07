Boychoir invites young singers to register for February festival

Cincinnati Boychoir’s Festival Choir is open for registration to all boys in grades 3-6 throughout Greater Cincinnati. Festival Choir offers a chance for young singers to make music with boys from throughout the community, including current Boychoir members.

Each boy will participate in two rehearsals at one of four community locations, then all will come together for a day of music-making at the Boychoir Festival on Feb. 26, which culminates in a public performance at Memorial Hall. This concert will include repertoire from a variety of composers.

Singers rehearse for the Cincinnati Boychoir’s 202 festival.

The community rehearsals will take place on two Saturdays between Jan. 15 and Feb. 1. Festival Day will feature musical workshops, team-building activities, rehearsals and a performance. Each boy will receive a free t-shirt. Registration fee is $25. More information and registration are available online

www.cincinnatiboychoir.org/festival-choir