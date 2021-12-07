Cincinnati Ballet invites second-grade students to audition for CincyDance

The Cincinnati Ballet is seeking second graders in the Tri-State for a free, open audition for its CincyDance program, which connects children to the joy and discipline of dance. The audition will be held Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati Ballet Margaret and Michael Valentine Center in Walnut Hills. Following the audition, select dancers will be chosen to join CincyDance’s Ballet Foundations‘ class, a 15-week program that will teach children ballet fundamentals in a safe, structured, and supportive environment. Classes will take place Wednesdays after school or Saturday afternoons starting in January 2022. Invited students will be provided shoes and all dance attire. Classes focus on ballet, as well as other dance styles including street, modern, and musical theater.

CincyDance! is a scholarship program designed to remove barriers and encourage racial, gender and economic diversity within the Otto M. Budig Academy. After the Ballet Foundations experience, five to six students will be given the opportunity to receive full, lifetime tuition scholarships to Cincinnati Ballet’s Otto M. Budig Academy. The Academy’s pre-professional training program provides students with a world-class dance education as well as performance opportunities with the Academy and Cincinnati Ballet’s professional company. Students may go on to pursue dance as a career pathway or as a personal passion. The Dec. 11 audition is the beginning to a student’s journey with Cincinnati Ballet and high-quality dance training.

Details:

Date: Dec. 11

Check-in: 4:30 p.m.

Audition: 5 p.m.

Where: 1801 Gilbert Avenue Cincinnati, OH

Who is eligible: Any second grader in the Tri-State area

What to wear: Comfortable clothes you can dance in. Dancers will audition in bare feet.

How to prepare: Show up and bring your best self! No previous dance training or audition materials are required.

How to register: Register here or by calling Cincinnati Ballet at 513-562-1111.

Due to the limited capacity, the Cincinnati Ballet encourage all participants to pre-register online or by phone. Limited registration will be available on day of audition. Anyone who enters the Ballet Center must wear a mask, maintain a safe distance, answer health questions, and respect all health and safety protocols as stated by Cincinnati Ballet. Class space is limited.