Library unveils new Deer Park branch

The new Deer Park branch library, part of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s Next Generation Library project, will be unveiled to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

The new location at 4020 E. Galbraith Road is just a few hundred feet from the old location in the Dillonvale Shopping Center. The former T.J. Maxx store was revamped into a larger library branch with 25,000 square feet of space.

A rendering of the exterior of the new Deer Park branch library

The space is now more easily accessible for wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers, and offers two public meeting rooms and seven study rooms. There is a designated quiet area, and flexible areas to meet the future needs of the community.

A rendering of the children’s area in the new branch library

During the grand opening, customers are invited to explore the new spaces, while kids can enjoy a bubble painting activity. There also are book giveaways and other goodies being handed out.

“I’m excited to be opening the brand-new Deer Park branch, and so pleased we were able to invest approximately $5 million in this community,” said Paula Brehm-Heeger, the library system’s executive director. “As a Next Generation Library, there are so many wonderful features and spaces for minds of all kinds. We hope the community enjoys exploring and using them.”

The library is undergoing a decade-long process to upgrade all 41 of its facilities, a project called “Building the Next Generation Library.”

www.cincinnatilibrary.org/next-generation