Matthew 25 seeking Christmas gift items for Kentucky tornado victims

Matthew 25: Ministries will be distributing gift kits as part of their Christmas Giveaway to residents impacted by the tornadoes that hit Mayfield, KY and additional areas this month. Matthew 25 is requesting product donations to help bring much needed Christmas cheer to families in need of hope and help in the disaster region this holiday season.

Matthew 25 is requesting donations of the following types of items for the giveaway. All donations must be new, unopened items in order to be included in the Christmas Giveaway.

Monetary donations

Gift cards to stores, restaurants, and gas stations that have a broad appeal and geographic presence (e.g. Walmart, Home Depot, McDonalds, BP). Visa gift cards would also be helpful; $10-$15 each

Toys: gender neutral, $10-$20 each

Outerwear: jackets, adult and children sizes

Accessories: hats, gloves and scarves, adult and children sizes

Tools: handheld, battery operated / rechargeable, small power tools

Personal care products including feminine care: new, regular size

Baby and infant supplies: unopened diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

People who would like to contribute items may contact Matthew 25: Ministries for more specific information and a category assignment.

Matthew 25: Ministries is accepting product and monetary donations designated for this project with two cut off dates through the end of the month: this Thursday, Dec. 16, for inclusion in the first gift distribution, and Tuesday, Dec. 28 for the second gift distribution.

info@m25m.org or m25m.org/christmas-giveaway