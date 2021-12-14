Santacon leaves more than $50K under The Cure Starts Now’s tree

This past Saturday, Dec. 11, the 14th Annual Cincinnati Santacon was held at 55 venues throughout Cincinnati, from The Banks to OTR, and also included Covington and Newport on the Levee. An estimated 9,000 Santas participated and helped raise more than $50,000 for The Cure Starts Now, an organization that fights pediatric brain cancer. The event organizers, who remain anonymous, would like to thank all the venues and Santas who participated to support this worthy cause.

Save the date: Next year’s Santacon is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.