Smart Business names 2022 Medical Mutual Pillar Awards honorees

Since 1998, The Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service, presented by Smart Business, has honored businesses of all types and sizes that make outstanding contributions to their communities. Its purpose is to encourage a charitable environment, recognize creative efforts that make a difference and demonstrate the ties between the for-profit and nonprofit worlds.
The event takes place Jan. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.at the Bell Event Centre, 444 Reading Road, in the Pendleton neighborhood of Over-the-Rhine.
CLASS OF 2022
Pillar Award
- Choice One Engineering
- Cullen Investment Group
- DBL Law
- Health Carousel
- Jolly Plumbing | Drains | Heating | Air
- KDM POP
- Leadership Excelleration
- Powernet
- The Gorilla Glue Company
- Towne Properties
Medical Mutual SHARE Award
- Finit
Nonprofit Board Executives of the Year Award
- Donna Bloemer, Redwood Foundation
- Aswad Akil Mack, Rosemary’s Babies Company
- Eric Hamberg, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank
Nonprofit Executive Directors of the Year Award
- Jenny Berg, Leadership Council for Nonprofits
- Michelle Otten-Guenther, Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati/ Queen City Book Bank
- Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
- Lauren Merten, Social Venture Partners
- Joseph Rieman, The Children’s Home
Kent Clapp CEO Leadership Award
- To be announced the night of the event.