Registration opens for revamped nonprofit board training

Registration is now open for Leadership Council for Nonprofits’ 2022 nonprofit board-training cohorts — a redesigned experience for participants to make Greater Cincinnati better through nonprofit board engagement.

Jay Shatz

Leadership Council has tweaked the program each year since taking it over from the United Way of Greater Cincinnati in 2019. Four distinct cohorts are planned for 2022, beginning Feb. 24.

Called Board Orientation and Leadership Development (BOLD), here’s what’s new in 2022:

More opportunities to connect with Greater Cincinnati nonprofit leaders so BOLD students can turn their passion into action;

A sharper, more concise curriculum of six weeks plus a new graduation/networking social event;

A focus on critical skills nonprofits need during these challenging times so BOLD grads can have a greater impact;

Increased focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion plus a new session on developing nonprofit storytelling skills.

All sessions are now moderated by Emmy award-winning local journalist and nonprofit board leader, Jay Shatz, who joined Leadership Council as the BOLD program leader late last year.

Registration for the next cohort, BOLD class 9, is open until Feb. 1. The cost for non-Leadership Council members is $650. Reduced rates for Leadership Council members’ board and staff and a limited number of scholarships are available. For more information, click here, or email bold@leadershipcouncil.us.