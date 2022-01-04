Volunteer administrator group launches program year

Though the pandemic continues to disrupt local nonprofits’ abilities to engage volunteers, the region’s 30-year-old association designed to support volunteer-management professionals is getting back to work.

The Cincinnati Association of Volunteer Administrators kicks off its 2022 program year on Jan. 6 with a virtual networking session.

The CAVA board of directors

The session, from 9-10:15 a.m. via Zoom, will be hosted by the CAVA board — led by president Aaron Grant of People Working Cooperatively. Registration information can be found here.

Other 2022 CAVA officers are:

Vice President and Membership: Niki Marengo, Great Parks of Hamilton County

Secretary: Jill Silvers, Women Helping Women

Treasurer: Amy Pellman, Metro Parks of Butler County

Professional Development: Laura Gordon, Mentoring Plus

Public Relations: Mykayla Kroeger, Cincinnati Arts Association

Continuing Education: Stephanie Togneri, YMCA, and Kristen Woods, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

CAVA members get access to CAVA’s monthly “skill-builder” meetings and networking events. Membership for individuals is $70 annually. CAVA skill-builders are held at 9 a.m. on the first Thursday of most months. A professional speaker, a respected colleague, a panel of special guests, or a round-table discussion will provide professional development on a different topic at each meeting.

CAVA will host at least two networking events each year. And it will host its Essentials of Volunteer Management (EVM) seminar, meant for those new to the field as well as those who’d like a refresher on best practices. CAVA members receive a substantial discount on the EVM registration fee.

CAVA plans to host most of its skill-builders and networking events in person in 2022. The option to join via Zoom will be offered for remote attendance.