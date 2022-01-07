Celebrate positive outcomes with Ohio Valley Voices

Join us Feb. 12 for the 14th Annual Ohio Valley Voices Gala!

This year’s music-themed evening will feature Emmy-award winning jazz singer Kathy Wade as emcee and musical guest.

The night will begin with cocktail hour and hors d’oeurves served in the Netherland Hilton Hall of Mirrors. View more than 50 silent auction items, and enjoy games with great winnings! Then move upstairs to the Pavilion Ballroom where you will be served a fabulous dinner and meet our “Raise Your Voice” recipient Jack Wild and “Distinguished Alumni” award-winner Shane DiGiovanna.

Kathy Wade

Steve Raleigh

Casino games, plus Naked Karate Girls

We are excited to introduce everyone to last year’s Ohio Valley Voices Got Talent winner Lailah Sellers as she performs with OVV’s alumni and Kathy Wade. Then meet WCPO’s chief meteorologist Steve Raleigh as he auctions some truly fantastic packages. Once the program is complete, everyone can dance the night away with the spectacular Naked Karate Girls or try your luck at our casino with games like Roulette, Black Jack, Texas Hold’em or Craps.

The Netherland Hilton has offered a block of rooms at a discounted rate, so if you want to really want to make a night of it, stay overnight at this luxurious hotel. Simply call 513-421-9100 and ask for the Ohio Valley Voices room rate. Discounted rooms are limited, so call fast!

The Hall of Mirrors

The Pavilion Ballroom

What you are supporting…

All money raised at the gala directly supports the students and programs at Ohio Valley Voices, an early intervention program located in Southwest Ohio that teaches children with hearing loss to listen and speak through the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants. We believe that every child has the right to communicate. By offering a data-driven curriculum in a nurturing, language-enriched setting, our team of specialists gives children the tools they need to talk and reach their full potential.

Tickets start at $150. Registration is open until Feb. 4

This content provided and sponsored by Ohio Valley Voices.