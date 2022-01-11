55 North, Santa Maria name eight new board members

Eastside senior services nonprofit 55 North has named three new board members, and Santa Maria Community Services has added five new board members.

55 North’s new board members were elected to two-year terms. Jennifer Roth, of Hamilton, has been serving seniors most of her career, most recently as the director of case management with Trinity Aging Life Advisors. Greg Hartley has a background in accounting and financial services with New Mexico First Financial Inc. and lives in Cincinnati. David McPherson is retired from a career as a retirement planning advisor with Fidelity Investments and is a resident of Montgomery.





David McPherson, Jennifer Roth and Greg Hartley

Santa Maria, serving Price Hill, enters its 125th year of service in 2022 with the appointments of: Robert Fohl, a certified public accountant working as an Accounting Manager at Metcut Research Inc.; Lorena Garcia Cruz, a wife and mother of three children and long-time resident of Price Hill after emigrating from Oaxaca, Mexico; Tom MacDonald, president of Axis Healthcare Consulting; David Sparks, a senior wealth advisor with Mariner Wealth Advisors in Cincinnati; and Max Williams, an associate attorney with Frost Brown Todd.









Robert Fohl, Tom MacDonald, Lorena Garcia Cruz, David Sparks and Max Williams