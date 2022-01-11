Culture FIX: Jan. 12-18

Some endings. Some beginnings. Some here and gone. All of these event organizers pledge to take the utmost precautions. All vaxxed up and boosted? Don’t blink. Mask up and venture forth. But please be careful.

Last chance…

Three outstanding exhibits close this weekend … don’t snooze…

The Annex Gallery | 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. facebook.com

Thru Jan. 15. Mary Anne Donovan and Cynthia Kukla: Concurrent Exhibitions. “Concord and Discord: Examining Ancient Stories”

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Thru Jan. 16. Kara Walker: “Cut to the Quick”

Works by Gee Horton at the Weston

Weston Art Gallery | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. cincinnatiarts.org/weston-art-gallery

Thru Jan. 16. Bruce Bennett: “Love II” • Kandice Odister: “The Barbie is Her/Me: A Reflection of Black Women during Quarantine” • Gee Horton: “Coming of Age Chapter I – In Search of Self…Identity”

Thursday, Jan. 13

Sorg Opera House, “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” | 8 p.m. 55 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044. DETAILS: Participants in this sixth grade spell-off bring a wide range of personalities and motiviations to this charming musical reflective of a simpler time. Repeats Friday and Saturday evening, plus Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Masks required in the theater.

Friday, Jan. 14

Nicola Benedetti

Cincinnati Symphony, “La Valse + Simpson Premiere” | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Music Director Louis Langrée has come down with the flu this week, so CSO Associate Conductor François López-Ferrer will step in on short notice to conduct. The program includes the US permiere of Mark Simpson’s Violin Concerto with 2020 Grammy Award winner Nicola Benedetti as soloist, Richard Strauss’s sublime suite from “Der Rosenkavalier” and the (pardon me) nearly orgasmic “La Valse” by Maurice Ravel. Repeats Saturday evening, 7:30 p.m.

Xavier Music Series, John Mortenson | 7:30 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: A leader in the international revival of historic improvisation, John Mortenson is noted for his ability to improvise entire concerts in historic styles – a lost art outside of jazz, at least since the Baroque era when some of what keyboard players read was merely suggested. And an improvised Baroque fugue is a thing of beauty.

Saturday, Jan. 15

From “Food Envelopes” by Ruoyi Shi

Wave Pool Gallery, “Critical Mass:” & “Food Envelopes” | 5-8 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: “Critical Mass” is a group exhibition, which includes work from multiple collectives from outside the creative mainstream. Through Feb. 16. Also opening is Wave Pool’s inaugural Welcome (M)Art installation, “Food Envelopes,” with artist Ruoyi Shi. Welcome (M)Art is a new residency that blurs the lines between art gallery, grocery, and dinner party; providing a unique opportunity for social discourse. In many cultures, people insert letters or objects in food and use food as an envelope for secrets, or transform a regular message into a revolution: mooncakes, fortune cookies, king cake, or new year dumplings. In this exhibit, Shi will use food to deliver messages, via video installations and edible objects. Additional events will flesh out this residency, which runs through March.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Organist Kola Owolabi

Christ Church Cathedral, A Cosmopolitan Extravaganza: Baroque Music from Italy, Spain, and Germany | 3 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Organist Kola Owolabi performs a diverse program of music by Frescobaldi, Kerll, Bruna, Scarlatti, Soler and J. S. Bach on the new C. B. Fisk Opus 148 in Centennial Chapel. No admission charge.

Kathy Wade

Hard Rock Casino, Jammin’ Jazz Brunch | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: This is the first in a series of 3rd-Sunday brunches hosted by local songstress Kathy Wade and featuring the formidable talents of the Phil DeGreg Trio in what she’s calling the “Sizzling Great American Songbook.” Have a little jazz with your toast, jam and Black Jack.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Guitarist Greg Chako

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: This popular series returns for winter in a concert by Unity, featuring Greg Chako, guitar; Matthew Holt, bass and Lee McKinney, drums. A great way to brighten a cold, dark Tuesday.

