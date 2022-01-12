NEA awards local groups $175K

Contemporary Arts Center

The National Endowment for the Arts announced Tuesday the awarding of 45 grants totaling more than $1 million for Ohio organizations — including $175,000 to eight Cincinnati area organizations.

The recipients in Greater Cincinnati are:

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati | Grants for Arts Projects – Musical Theatre ($10,000)

Cincinnati Ballet | Grants for Arts Projects – Dance ($10,000)

Cincinnati Opera Association | Grants for Arts Projects – Opera ($25,000)

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | Grants for Arts Projects – Theatre ($10,000)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | Grants for Arts Projects – Music ($40,000)

Contemporary Arts Center | Grants for Arts Projects – Museums ($60,000)

Kennedy Heights Art Center | Challenge America ($10,000)

Cincinnati Youth Choir | Challenge America ($10,000)

Arts projects grants for organizations in Ohio range from $10,000 to $60,000 to support arts programs and initiatives throughout the state.

Six Ohio nonprofits — including two in Cincinnati — received “Challenge America” grants, which award $10,000 to “offer support primarily to small and mid-sized organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to populations that have limited access to them due to geography, ethnicity, economics, or disability.”