Cincinnati Museum Center offering occasional date nights

First chance to spend a night at the museum is Friday, Feb. 4.

The Cincinnati Museum Center is asking you to ditch the typical dinner and a movie for a night at the museum. The CMC is offering special evening hours on select Fridays through April.

The last entry to “The Science Behind Pixar” exhibition and last showtime for the OMNIMAX® theater will be extended to 8 p.m. on select dates. Limited food and drink options including wine and beer will be available. CMC’s permanent galleries will still close at 5 p.m.

“The Science Behind Pixar” has more than 50 interactive stations to illustrate eight of the steps in Pixar’s filmmaking process. It reveals the science concepts behind your favorite films and allows you to come face-to-face with Pixar characters like Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode and WALL•E.

CMC’s newest OMNIMAX® movie, “Ancient Caves”, shows visitors some of the world’s most remote caves as divers search for clues to Earth’s ancient climate history. Join a team of paleoclimatologists as they explore caves in France, Iceland, the Bahamas, Death Valley and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Evening hours will be available on the following Fridays:

Feb. 4

Feb. 18

March 4

March 18

April 1

April 8

April 15

April 22

cinymuseum.org/evening-hours