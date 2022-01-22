TriVersity, 5 nonprofits named Spencer Award recipients

TriVersity Construction and five prominent nonprofits are the recipients of the 2022 Spencer Awards, to be presented in May by civic organization Cincinnatus.

The awards celebrate Cincinnati’s most prominent civil rights leaders, Marian Spencer — Cincinnati’s first Black city council member — and her husband, Donald, who became the first Black member of the Cincinnati Park Board, the Cincinnati Board of Realtors and Ohio University board of trustees. Donald died in 2010, Marian in 2019. The awards were established in 2015 to celebrate commitments to inclusion, diversity, equity, justice and basic human rights.

The late Donald and Marian Spencer, known as Cincinnati’s “First Couple of Civil Rights,” achieved multiple firsts.

The program each year recognizes at least one nonprofit and one for-profit, among numerous nominations received. This year’s recipients are:

is a for-profit organization among the largest commercial construction companies in the Tri State region. TriVersity is known for their focus on the customer experience during the construction process, their investment in ongoing innovation, and their deep commitment to the communities in which they operate; Activities Beyond the Classroom was founded in 2004 to ensure students participate in activities outside of classroom academics that will help develop the skills they need to succeed in life. ABC assists with more than two hundred free activities each year, impacting more than 15,000 Cincinnati Public School students;

Cincinnatus hosted the event virtually last year, after canceling it in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event is scheduled for May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Netherland Plaza downtown. Cincinnatus is a membership organization founded in 1920 and focused on civic issues ranging from better educated to reducing poverty. Courtis Fuller of WLWT will emcee the event.