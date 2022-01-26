Heart Ball postponed to May 6

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Cincinnati area nonprofits.

The American Heart Association announced Tuesday it will delay the Greater Cincinnati Heart Ball — the region’s second-largest fundraiser — from Feb. 26 to May 6.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to postone,” said Alyson Poling, executive director. “Throughout the pandemic, the American Heart Association’s top priority has been the health and well-being of our survivors, volunteers, guests, and staff. We have adapted quickly to the ever-evolving landscape as we all do our part to face this pandemic head on.”

The annual black-tie gala attracts more than 1,000 attendees, who help the organization raise $1.6 million. Only the Heart Association’s Mini-Marathon and Walk generate more each year as individual fundraising events.

