Redwood hosts 40th-annual Express fundraising gala

Redwood, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities, will host its 40th Annual fundraising gala, Redwood Express, 6-11 p.m. on March 4 in the Music Hall Ballroom (1241 Elm St., Cincinnati). The gala raises money for Redwood to fulfill its mission to provide services, solutions, and hope for children and adults with disabilities.

With 40 years of Express under its belt, Redwood has a lot to celebrate.

“For four decades, the Redwood family has come together to raise funds so our organization can continue fulfilling our mission to help children and adults to grow their abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright,” said Sharon Fusco, CEO of Redwood. “We’re excited to welcome the community to join us for an evening of fun and entertainment to celebrate the ruby anniversary of Redwood Express.”

“Funds raised from this evening support Redwood’s services like care, work and vocational services for adults; early care and education, medical daycare, preschool and school-age care for children; therapy services; and assistive technology for the wider community,” Fusco said. “None of these needed services would be possible without the generous support of individuals, corporate partners and the support of those who join us for events like Redwood Express.”

The evening will include live music by The Sly Band, a plated dinner, open bar, live and silent auctions, and raffles – including the Grand Adventure Raffle in which the winner can choose from five different travel adventures. JonJon, on-air personality for KISS 107.1, will serve as emcee.

Scenes from the Redwood Express through the past four decades…

“I have seen, firsthand, the impact that Redwood has on its clients and their loved ones,” said John Curl, better known as JonJon from KISS 107.1 to radio listeners. “One of those clients happens to be my cousin, Cheryl Haas. It’s pretty hard not to notice the giant smile on her face when she Facetimes me from her workstation at Redwood. This organization can be credited with helping create that daily smile.”

Tickets to Redwood Express are $150 and are available for purchase at bit.ly/RedwoodExpress2022, along with raffle tickets. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about corporate sponsorship packages, please contact Sharon Fusco at sfusco@redwoodnky.org or 859-409-8424.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, especially presenting sponsor Heritage Bank, who have been so generous to Redwood for many years,” said event chair Donna Bloemer. “We hope to see many new and familiar supporters as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Redwood Express, honoring the event’s legacy as we move into the future.”

Since its founding in 1953, Redwood has guided children and adults with multiple and severe disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives, by providing enriching educational, therapeutic and vocational services.

To learn more about Redwood and its services, visit redwoodnky.org.

About Redwood of Northern Kentucky

Founded in 1953 with the mission to provide services, solutions, and hope for all children with disabilities, Redwood helps people grow abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright. The nonprofit guides children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives by providing enriching educational, therapeutic and vocational services.

