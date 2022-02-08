Culture FIX: Feb. 9-15

Yes, many of us have visions of Super Bowl sugar plums dancing in our heads, but we have to keep ourselves occupied in the meantime, right? Here’s a heaping helping to fill up your pre-game dance card. (WHO DEY!)

Ongoing…

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | Virtual. 513-761-7500. DETAILS: Two films begin their 48-hour virtual viewing windows this week. Festival continues through March 5.

Thursday, Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m. “Kiss Me Kosher”: Sparks fly in this subversive love story between clashing cultures and wildly different families. When two generations of Israeli women fall, the granddaughter for a German woman and the grandmother for a Palestinian man, chaos follows.

Sunday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. "Here We Are": Aharon has devoted his life to raising his differently-abled son Uri. Their cocooned, codependent situation is upended when Uri's mother insists he enter a specialized facility to attain independence. The two escape on an adventure-filled, often humorous trek. (Remember: You can watch this after the Super Bowl, or even on Monday!)

mayersonjcc.org

Thursday, Feb. 10

Memorial Hall, “The Moth Mainstage” | 7:30 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Five storytellers share a true, personal story from their life: joy and heart, in equal measures. Stories of glory and defeat, taunting fate, laughing in the face of danger, and the moments that forever changed the course. Repeats Friday evening.

memorialhallotr.com

Friday, Feb. 11

From Naomi Bradford’s series of horses

Behringer-Crawford Museum, Re-Opening Reception | 5-8 p.m. 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: After a brief winter break, the museum re-opens with tandem exhibitions: “Spirit Riders,” features paintings and drawings by the late Naomi Bradford and “Abracadabra!,” shares assemblage and collage by her partner Gregg Harper. Also, BCM’s collection of autographed Bengals memorabilia dating back to the pre-Paul Brown, 1937 Cincinnati team will be available for fans to enjoy before the big game. (Did you know there was a previous version of the Bengals?) Exhibits run through April 24.

bcmuseum.org

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “Summerfair Cincinnati: Emerging Artists” | 6-8 p.m. 2728 Short Vine St., Cincinnati OH 45219. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Summerfair presents a diverse exhibition featuring art work created by junior and senior art students from Greater Cincinnati colleges. Exhibition awards will be presented during the reception. Exhibit runs through Feb. 25.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Falcon Theatre, “Red Speedo” | 8 p.m. Monmouth Theatre, 636 Monmouth St., Newport, KY 41071. 513-479-6783. DETAILS: Charles Isherwood of the New York Times called “Red Speedo” a “taut, incisive drama … about a swimmer with high Olympic hopes and a waterlogged ethical compass.” Great timing (weather inversion or not) by the Falcon to stage this during the (brrr) Winter Olympics. And a good thing that this show is likely to get your pulse racing. Continues Thursday through Saturday evenings through Feb. 26.

falcontheater.net

The Burning Caravan

Japp’s Since 1879, The Burning Caravan | 5:30-8:30 p.m. 1134 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: One of M&M’s favorite ways to kick off a weekend is to stroll over to Japp’s, settle in with one of Molly Wellmann‘s splendid cocktails, and revel in the magic of this merry, genre-defying bunch of musical characters, before heading out to dinner nearby. We love these guys. Won’t you join us?

facebook.com/TheBurningCaravan

Saturday, Feb. 12

Cincinnati Symphony, “Tango & City Noir” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Highly regarded German conductor Christian Reif, stepping in on extremely short notice for John Storgårds, leads this concert that should transport you away from February gray for 90 minutes or so. Danzón No. 2 (1994) by Arturo Marquez now opens this program, kicking things off rhythmically. Then Latvian accordion virtuoso Ksenjia Sidorova makes her Music Hall debut with an infectious tango-laced concerto by Astor Piazzolla, and the evening closes with John Adams’s symphonic tribute to late night in Los Angeles, “City Noir” (2009). Repeats 2 p.m. Sunday.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Andre Mimi Sasquatch

My Furry Valentine, Mega Adoption Event | Noon-5 p.m. Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd, Cincinnati, OH. DETAILS: Hundreds of adoptable pets (dogs, cats and other small critters) from dozens of different rescue and shelter groups from around the Greater Cincinnati area. Every pet adopted will go home with swag and Adopters can enter to win an Adopter Raffle Basket. Take a new friend home to watch the big game! Early bird hours: 10 a.m.-noon, $25. General admission: $5. Kids under 5: free. Repeats Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

myfurryvalentine.com

Photo by Tony Arrasmith/Arrasmith & Associates

Playhouse in the Park, “Rooted” | 7:30 p.m. Shelterhouse Theatre, 962 Mt. Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3888. DETAILS: Emery Harris has lived alone in a treehouse for over a decade performing research on plants. Except for her overbearing sister Hazel, Emery’s only connection to the outside world is through her YouTube channel. When strangers begin gathering beneath the treehouse, chanting and singing, and the crowd grows larger and louder, Emery learns she’s been unwittingly elected as her followers’ botanical, new-age messiah. A world premiere play by Deborah Zoe Laufer. Continues through March 20.

cincyplay.com

Sunday, Feb. 13

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, Organ Concert Series | 4 p.m. 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-1345. DETAILS: Award-winning organist/composer Aaron David Miller hails from St. Paul’s Hope Presbyterian Church and is known for his creativity and imagination, including elaborate improvisations. You can choose to hide (in Hyde Park!) from all the Super Bowl hype, or squeeze in this one last “super” experience before settling in to watch the game. Either way, you win.

hydeparkchurch.org

Monday, Feb. 14

Mambo Combo

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Skip the early dinner crowds this year and treat your Valentine to some spicy-hot Latin jazz, c/o Mambo Combo. Bassist Michael Sharfe leads the ensemble, featuring Brian Bachelor Glader (keyboard), Tim McCord (flute, sax), John Zappa (trumpet), Baba Charles Miller (percussion), Charles Ali Schweitzer (percussion), and special guest vocalist Tina DeAlderete. For an additional $15, you can sample one pour of champagne and two South American-inspired truffles from Maverick Chocolate.

memorialhallotr.com