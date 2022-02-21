Nonprofit merger forms region’s longest-serving behavioral health organization for children and families 

St. Aloysius, tracing its heritage back to 1832, and The Children’s Home, initially founded in 1864, announced to their staff and assembled dignitaries, city and county leaders, and Mayor Aftab Pureval, they would be merging teams and resources to form Greater Cincinnati’s longest-serving behavioral health organization for children and families.

The announcement was made at a formal event at Cincinnati Music Hall on February 21.

John Bultema III John Banchy Linda Hart

“I think it’s important to understand intent and capability when you think about what integrating these legacy nonprofits means for Greater Cincinnati,” said John Bultema III, St. Aloysius board chair and president and CEO at Columbus and Lafayette Life Insurance Companies. “The intent to do good on behalf of children who need it most is a noble undertaking. This move brings forth the capability to make the intent become reality. We’re talking about changing thousands of lives for the better.”

The combined agency will serve more than 18,000 children and families in Greater Cincinnati and surrounding regions. It will employ more than 600 people.

The new organization will rebrand itself under the name Best Point Education and Behavioral Health, reflecting its mission to help lead children and families to the best point in their lives and to offer a single, best point for transformational services to Greater Cincinnati’s most vulnerable populations.

“The decision comes after more than a year of deliberate and meticulous planning that kept in mind the best interests of our colleagues, the children and families entrusted to us, and the long-term strength of both organizations,” said John Banchy, Best Point’s newly appointed president and CEO. Banchy formerly served as president and CEO of The Children’s Home.

All Children’s Home’s and St. Aloysius programs and services will continue to operate as usual for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Best Point plans to preserve all current services, while introducing improved and expanded services in the months and years to come.

“By joining our teams and resources, we are immediately able to serve more children and families,” said Linda Hart, chief integration and growth officer and former executive director of St. Aloysius. “We also can build on the collective strengths of both of our programs to expand and improve client outcomes.”

Best Point is using internal integration teams made up of employees across the combined organization to assess and analyze programs and systems and additionally make collaborative decisions on meeting its objectives and goals moving forward.

What I’m excited about is the potential to simply do good,” said Mark Mercurio, board of trustee member and president and CEO of Gorilla Glue Company. “It’s not every day where a new organization can immediately help 18,000 people from day one. It’s no secret mental health challenges among vulnerable kids are on the rise nationwide. Best Point will help our community combat that surge.”

The similar history, mission and values of the organizations will only amplify Best Point’s ability to improve lives through its combined resources, said Banchy.

“Both St. Aloysius and The Children’s Home have traveled remarkably parallel paths for more than 150 years,” he said. “We both started as orphanages, providing housing and shelter for the poor and abandoned children of Cincinnati, and then evolved to transform the lives of at-risk children through education, behavioral, therapeutic health services, and autism services. We are stronger together, and together we will serve more children and families than ever before.”

www.bestpoint.org

This content sponsored and provided by Best Point Education & Behavioral Health.