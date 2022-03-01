Cincinnati captures attention during Black History Month

While Cincinnati’s public relations machine benefited greatly from the Cincinnati Bengals’ historic appearance in the Super Bowl, its work also resulted in significant exposure for the region during February’s Black History Month.

On February 16, Trazee Travel, an online publication delivering all the necessary information to help make your travel dreams a reality, published “7 DESTINATIONS THAT ELEVATE BLACK CULTURE YEAR-ROUND” and included Cincinnati’s Black History and culture, mentioning the new Black Music Walk of Fame, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and others.

On February 17, The Points Guy published “More than a month: These 7 destinations elevate Black culture year-round,” highlighting Cincy’s National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the new Black Music Walk of Fame, Six Acres B&B, Esoteric Brewing Company, and much more. This coverage was also syndicated on MSN.

On February 18, The Vacationer, a new LGBTQ+ travel website, include Cincy in its “7 Cities to Celebrate Black History All Year”. The story highlights the Cincinnati Music Festival, the Black Music Walk of Fame, MORTAR, and the Cincinnati Music Accelerator.

On February 22, Travel Noir included Cincy in “Cities that Black Americans Should Consider for Career Growth in 2022. The coverage paints an overview of Cincy’s location as a gateway to the Midwest, it being home to top industries and Fortune 500 companies, plus its recent redevelopment and new construction downtown. The description shines a light on Cincy’s Black history and culture, including national recognition for its DE&I efforts such as the Chamber’s MBA program, the Hillman Accelerator, and MORTAR. Cincy’s quality of life is also highlighted as a young and diverse city with a buzzing art, sports, F&B and music scene.

