Rosemary’s Babies needs $500K by March deadline for teen housing

Time is running out for a teen-parent shelter to raise $500,000 for its launch.

After six years of successful programming focused on helping pregnant and parenting teens, Rosemary’s Babies Co. is taking an innovative approach to the one problem they have not yet been able to address: the overwhelming need for stable housing for both teen parents and their babies.

In five months, Rosemary’s Babies has raised $444,200 to purchase and renovate the historic Rubel House in North Avondale, with generous support from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, the city of Cincinnati, Williamson Media Group, Interact for Health, Swain Consulting, Beverly Grant, Koch Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. TJ Mueller and hundreds of community members.

The new building will be known as Holloway House & Resource Center. It will offer supportive housing for up to seven teen moms and their babies.

Strategic partners DSD Advisors, Triversity Construction, Moody Nolan and KLH Engineers have all offered support toward bringing the project to life. However, without further community support, RBC may fall short of reaching its million-dollar goal by March 28, the deadline set by the Port of Greater Cincinnati to amass the funds needed to acquire and update the Rubel House.

“35 percent of teen parents experience homelessness,” said Rosemary’s Babies CEO Rosemary Oglesby-Henry. “Holloway House and Resource Center would be life changing for all involved: teen parents, their babies, and the community. RB’s investment in 3864 Reading Road would not only help to revitalize the community but could also inspire others to invest in the area. The renovation brings life to a property that has sat blighted for a decade.”

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

Rosemary’s Babies’ mission is to help teen parents master the concepts of personal leadership to leave a legacy, break the cycle of poverty and generational pregnancy, and become productive members of the community. Of the 1,243 families served since the program’s launch in 2013, 100% of parents had healthy pregnancies with 0% infant mortality; 100% of parents enrolled in school, attended regularly, or received a GED; 100% of parents increase their ability to support their child’s development; 100% of program participants gained access to appropriate healthcare including mental healthcare; and 99.96% of teen parents reported no intended repeat pregnancies.

The Holloway House and Resource Center will have eight bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, a state-of-the-art tech lab, multi-use work areas, a lactation room and a wellness area, all partly subsidized by three private offices for lease. Ten new jobs will be created, with additional opportunities for contract positions pre- and post- renovation.

“Homelessness is going to continue to exist until you see a solution. Why not this corner, this location, why not Rosemary’s Babies?,” asked Vince Terry, senior associate at Moody Nolan. “This is a great opportunity for [the community] to come alongside Rosemary’s Babies and make it successful.”