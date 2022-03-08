Child-focused nonprofits raise $600K

A statewide organization with a Cincinnati regional office and a Cincinnati-based nonprofit have raised nearly $600,000 at separate events to support child-focused causes.

More than 500 Tri-State high school students and sponsors joined forces to raise $216,426 as part of CancerFree KIDS’ 10th annual Night for the Fight fundraising effort.

Meanwhile, Children’s Hunger Alliance, a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to childhood hunger, raised $465,000 during its 27th annual Menu of Hope fundraiser Feb. 22. This is the largest amount ever raised by the organization during its Menu of Hope fundraiser.

The CancerFree KIDS’ event was modified to allow students to participate in a socially distanced Amazing Race-style course through Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati. The TQL Foundation, a Total Quality Logistics charitable foundation, served as presenting sponsor of the event for the fourth year in a row.

“The students are the real winners in this event,” said Jill Brinck, CancerFree KIDS executive director. “We are grateful for their sticking with us for another event that required some changes due to the pandemic. We are blown away by the many students who joined us for some spirited fun, all in the name of supporting life-saving research and supporting children battling cancer.”

Traditionally, Night for the Fight is a 12-hour overnight event in which students learn about childhood cancer and take part in games and entertainment throughout the celebration. Last year’s event evolved into a virtual scavenger hunt with 250 challenges.

Founded in 2002, CancerFree KIDS has invested more than $7 million since its inception to fund high-risk, high-reward research initiatives at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The studies intend to find cures and gentler treatments to help children better cope with the pains and challenges of fighting cancer. In most cases, this research would go unfunded without the support of CancerFree KIDS.

Founded in 1970, Children’s Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit based in Columbus with regional offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo. Hunger touches the lives of more than 1 in 4 children in Ohio. That means over 700,000 children live in food-insecure homes, not knowing where they will get their next meal. Children’s Hunger Alliance, unique among aid organizations with its child-focus and extensive statewide reach, works to alleviate childhood hunger throughout Ohio.

CHA helps child-care centers, in-home child-care providers, afterschool and summer programs to provide balanced, healthy meals to children in their care. It also works with schools to increase breakfast participation.

“All of us at Children’s Hunger Alliance sincerely appreciate the support from our Menu of Hope Patrons and the individual donors working with us to feed Ohio’s kids,” said Judy Mobley, president and CEO of Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Held virtually via online streaming, 2022’s Menu of Hope took a heartfelt look back at a year beset by pandemic-related challenges. The event showcased the new and creative ways in which Children’s Hunger Alliance, with their partners, met an increased need for meals, ultimately distributing nearly 10 million meals to children across the state in 2021.