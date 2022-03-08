Film group names new board officers

Film Cincinnati, the nonprofit organization dedicated to attracting, promoting and cultivating film and commercial production in Greater Cincinnati, named four new board officers, including Sarah Lewis as board chair.

Lewis, an attorney with Dinsmore, counsels individuals and companies working in the entertainment industry at all stages of creative development, production, and distribution. She has extensive transactional experience in television, having served as studio and production counsel for Procter & Gamble Productions, Inc., TeleNext Media Inc. (a business unit of MediaVest Group) and others on a number of television network movies. She is a graduate of DePauw University and the William and Mary School of Law.

Peter Niehoff was named vice chair; Debbie Schmidt, treasurer and Jamie Smith, secretary.

Niehoff teaches film and television history at the University of Cincinnati and, through a gift from Niehoff and his wife, created the Niehoff Film Center, which educates and trains the next generation of filmmakers for Cincinnati’s burgeoning film ecosystem. He also started as an intern for Film Cincinnati.

Schmidt is senior vice president, senior wealth strategist for PNC Private Bank. Prior to joining NC, she started her career in public accounting, most recently at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Prior to PwC, she worked at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria and with E&Y in Brussels. She graduated with a Master of Science in taxation from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Southern Illinois University.

Smith is Publisher/Market President of the Cincinnati Business Courier and has held that position since February 2011. He was previously advertising director with the Courier since 2003. Smith has over 35 years of media experience. After graduating from the University of Kentucky with a degree in marketing, he was an account executive for The Recorder Newspapers of Northern Kentucky and spent 11 years in sales management with The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Film Cincinnati started in 1987 and has brought hundreds of films to Greater Cincinnati, plus thousands of commercials, music videos, documentaries and industrials.

Learn more at www.filmcincinnati.com.