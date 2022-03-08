HCDC recognizes Aichholz

HCDC Inc. — the Hamilton County economic development organization that runs a startup incubator in Norwood — named nonprofit leader Nancy Aichholz its 2022 Todd Portune Innovation Champion Award recipient.

Nancy Aichholz

Aichholz founded Aviatra Accelerators, a 10-year-old nonprofit supporting female entrepreneurs. It provides education, coaching, mentoring, networking and access to capital. Aviatra’s programs are tailored to meet the needs of women entrepreneurs at all stages of the business cycle. With a presence in Dayton and Greater Cincinnati, Aviatra has helped over 2,500 female entrepreneurs create 15,000 jobs, has awarded millions in funding, and its entrepreneurs have generated a cumulative total of over $1 billion in earned revenues.

The Todd Portune award recognizes an innovator that passionately promotes new ideas, methods, products and those who work tirelessly to create them. A longtime Cincinnati and Hamilton County political leader who died in January 2020 after battling cancer, Portune received the inaugural Innovation Champion award in 2019 because of his support for innovators and effort to establish HCDC’s Office of Innovation + Creativity.

“Nancy’s dedication to female entrepreneurship is a tremendous asset in our region and her results speak for themselves,” said Patrick Longo, HCDC president.

HCDC presented the award to Aichholz at its annual business development awards program Feb. 23. She was among seven individuals and organizations recognized.