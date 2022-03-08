Jewish event author speaks on polarization

Author Peter Coleman will speak on the state of American democracy and the crisis of extremism and polarization on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Mercantile Library.

Peter Coleman

Coleman is the author of “The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization.” He is also the executive director of Advanced Consortium on Cooperation, Conflict and Complexity at Columbia University and will share his insights gleaned from his decades of research on what heals deeply divided societies.

The free event is part of the celebration of Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial. The series, part of Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish Community Relations Council Leaders in Light institute, brings global experts in to shed light on shared pathways forward and address ways to move forward toward a healthier and more just society.

To attend in-person, call 513-621-0717 or order tickets online.

To attend virtually, register here.

Copies of Coleman’s book will be available for sale and signing. The series is sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank, with an additional program sponsor in the Johnson Foundation.