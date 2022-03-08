Kroger foundation sponsoring SXSW food conference

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is bringing people together for conversations about food system innovation, inclusion and sustainability as presenting sponsor for The Future of Food @ SXSW from March 11-18 in Austin, Texas.

Scheduled events for The Future of Food @ SXSW 2022 include food-focused documentary watch parties, roundtable discussions, food tastings, memorable activations and more.

The foundation is working with partners Little Herds, Food Tank, The Cook’s Nook, IFANCA (Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America), and We Don’t Have Time US to curate a compelling The Future of Food Event Series at SXSW 2022.

The organizers, partners and sponsors of The Future of Food recognize an increasing need for shared conversations between innovators, thinkers, funders and consumers to accelerate positive changes toward a more just, sustainable and resilient future food system. For Day 1 and Day 2 live events, The Future of Food @ SXSW will take over the SXSW Center building in downtown Austin while also providing free and open public access to programming through online streaming and broadcast partnerships.

In between Day 1 and Day 2 of The Future of Food @ SXSW, leaders of The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation will join other speakers for official SXSW panels focused on food system innovations:

On March 15 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT in a session titled “Supporting Innovation for a World with Zero Hunger,” Sunny Reelhorn Parr, the foundation’s executive director, will join Kelly Bryan, U.S. regional director at Village Capital; Kayla Castaneda, CEO and cofounder of Agua Bonita; and Shayna Harris, co-founder and managing partner at Supply Change Capital Fund to discuss the need for catalytic capital to help drive food systems innovation.

On March 16 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. CT in a session titled “Future Intersections of Food, Technology and Culture,” Denise Osterhues, president of The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation and Kroger’s senior director of sustainability and social impact, will join Emily Ma, head of Food for Good at Google; Stephen Satterfield, founder at Whetstone Media; and Chef Andrew Zimmern at the Austin Convention Center Ballroom to discuss what it will take to create more equitable, sustainable and scalable food system changes to feed 10 billion people by 2050.

“Our mission is to help create communities free of hunger and waste and a brighter future for people and our planet,” said Denise Osterhues, president of The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. “Collaboration is critical to our progress, and we’re excited to bring people and ideas together for The Future of Food Event Series at SXSW to reimagine and build a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future food system.”

The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, a nonprofit public charity, was established in 2018 to direct philanthropic and catalytic funding to partners working to solve food system challenges. Since then, the foundation has directed nearly $50 million in grants to national and local partners and innovators. The Innovation Fund, the Foundation’s signature program, welcomed 10 new portfolio partners in 2021 with ideas to advance upcycled foods, or items that use the byproducts of food processing to create new consumer-facing products. These 10 Innovation Fund grantees participated in a six-month workshop with the Foundation and partner Village Capital to help build leadership skills and attract additional investors to scale their business. For more details about the Innovation Fund portfolio companies, visit ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.

For more information about The Future of Food @ SXSW 2022, visit: www.TheFutureofFood.at