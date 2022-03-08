New Life to open store in Sharonville

New Life Furniture Bank, Greater Cincinnati’s only furniture bank, will open the region’s first furniture-focused thrift store at the Sharonville Plaza on June 1.

The New Life Furniture Thrift Store will help advance the furniture bank’s mission of turning empty houses into homes for those starting over from significant life challenges, while supporting the organization’s financial sustainability. This will be the region’s only home furnishings-focused thrift store, providing a highly curated shopping experience for affordable home furnishings and hidden treasures in a clean, brightly lit retail location that spans 15,000 square feet.

New Life Furniture movers remove furniture from a donor’s home.

“After years of planning and preparation, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our thrift store,” said Dana Saxton, executive director of New Life Furniture Bank. “We are so grateful to the community foundations and partners whose contributions have made this endeavor possible, including The Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Foundation, The Mayerson Foundation, Crossroads Church and the George B. Riley Foundation.”

Dana Saxton

Similar to New Life Furniture Bank, New Life Furniture Thrift Store is dependent on donations of gently used furniture, home décor, and accessories.

“The thrift store will not only help meet the need for quality, affordable used furniture in our community, but will also be a wonderful shopping destination for the increasing number of people who are looking for ways to support sustainability and re-use of resources in our communities,” said Saxton.

The thrift store will allow the organization to accept a wider variety of donations.

“Community members can donate everything from gently used furniture to functioning appliances and exercise equipment, to kitchen wares, décor and even clothing,” Saxton said. “The need for furniture continues to rise, and we’re looking forward to helping more people enjoy the comforts of a bed, couch or kitchen table. The thrift store will help us achieve that, in addition to being a great place to shop.”

Saxton emphasized that the requests for furniture have increased significantly in 2022 while donations have remained consistent.

New Life Furniture Bank, founded in 2006, works with more than 50 social and human service agencies to help furnish homes for people overcoming homelessness, domestic abuse, extreme poverty and other devastating circumstances. The organization helps furnish more than 1,500 homes in our region every year. The thrift store will help fund the furniture bank’s outreach while also providing a place for people to shop for home furnishings the furniture bank isn’t able to distribute.

The New Life Furniture Thrift Store will be located in The Sharonville Plaza, 12037 Lebanon Road, Sharonville, Ohio, conveniently located between I-71 and I-75 just north of the I-275 outerbelt.

Until the store opens June 1, donors can call 513-313-0530 or visit nlfurniture.org to schedule a pick up, or bring items to New Life Furniture Bank (11335 Reed Hartman Highway, Suite 134, Blue Ash, Ohio).

Once open, donations will be accepted at the thrift store during regular business hours:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday

For more information about New Life Furniture Thrift Store visit nlfurniture.org/thrift-store/.