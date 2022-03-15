Leadership Ohio names new class, full of southwestern Ohio leaders

Leadership Ohio has selected a new class — with nine of its 43 participants residing or working in southwestern Ohio, the largest local cohort organizers can ever recall.

“This is an outstanding cadre of highly talented and accomplished fellows,” said Nan Baker, Leadership Ohio’s board president. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group during our 30th anniversary year, which will be intentionally focused on collaboration and impact.”

Each participant was nominated and completed a competitive application process to be considered for the class. The fellows come from various backgrounds and communities, with leaders working in innovation and business, state reform, education and more. They will engage in programming across the state from April through November, and the curriculum and experience will provide a thoughtful opportunity for different perspectives and backgrounds to come together to learn and grow.

“I’m honored to welcome these remarkably visionary and inspiring individuals,” said Dr. Lisa Duty, executive director, Leadership Ohio. “They are now part of a growing network of changemakers and catalysts who are building stronger communities and a stronger Ohio.”

The local participants are:

Clare Zlatic Blankemeyer, GreenLight Fund Cincinnati, Executive Director;

GreenLight Fund Cincinnati, Executive Director; Melissa Currence , Procter & Gamble, Communications Manager, North America, P&G Professional;

, Procter & Gamble, Communications Manager, North America, P&G Professional; Cathy Bailey, Greater Cincinnati Water Works, Executive Director;

Greater Cincinnati Water Works, Executive Director; Dr. Angela Rivers-Harper, Dress for Success, Programs Director;

Dress for Success, Programs Director; Rayshun Holt, Beacon of Hope Business Alliance C/o Cincinnati Works, Program Director;

Beacon of Hope Business Alliance C/o Cincinnati Works, Program Director; Dr. Whitney Gaskins, The Gaskins Foundation and University of Cincinnati, Founder/Assistant Dean;

The Gaskins Foundation and University of Cincinnati, Founder/Assistant Dean; Michele Young, Michele L. Young Co., and Gregory S. Young Co., LPA, Partner / LPA, Of Counsel;

Michele L. Young Co., and Gregory S. Young Co., LPA, Partner / LPA, Of Counsel; Meredith Whitehead , The Federal Reserve Bank, Program Manager Strategic Initiatives; and

, The Federal Reserve Bank, Program Manager Strategic Initiatives; and Meghan Cummings, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Vice President, Civic Advancement.

Leadership Ohio’s Alumni go on to occupy positions of influence in leading companies, key government agencies, elected offices, commissions and Ohio’s boardrooms. For more information about the whole class, go to https://www.leadershipohio.org/news/2022/3/12/leadership-ohio-announces-30th-anniversary-class-of-fellows-for-2022.

leadershipohio.org